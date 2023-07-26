Who is Rocky Wirtz's son? All you need to know about Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz

Danny Wirtz is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chicago Blackhawks since December 16, 2020. As a fourth-generation leader, he brings a deep-rooted passion for the team and a vested interest in the family's holding company, Wirtz Corporation.

Danny is not only the CEO of the Blackhawks but also serves as an alternate Governor to the NHL, representing the team's interests at the league level. Furthermore, he plays a pivotal role as a representative for the families' ownership of the United Center Joint Venture, setting his influence in both the Chicago sports scene and the broader entertainment industry.

Apart from his work in the sports domain, the Boston College alumni is deeply involved in the alcohol beverage industry. He holds the position of Vice Chairman and sits on the Board of Directors of the Breakthru Beverage Group, a major player in the distribution of wine, spirits, and beer across the United States and Canada.

In addition to his corporate endeavors, Danny has shown a strong flair for creativity and entrepreneurship. In 2013, he took the leap into the world of media by launching the video production company, Banner. His passion for creativity also led him to become a partner in the creative studio Varyer in 2018.

While Danny Wirtz dedicates much of his time to his professional ventures, he remains deeply committed to giving back to the community. In his role as Vice Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, he focuses on social justice and youth opportunity organizations, and was recently appointed as a Board Member of Embarc.

. On the personal front, Danny cherishes his role as a husband to his wife, Anne, and a father to two daughters, Rosemary and Juniper.

Taking a look at Danny Wirtz Family's Net-Worth

The Wirtz family gained renown as owners of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, while their wealth flourished through a thriving $2.5 billion wine and liquor distribution business. (As of 2015 according to Forbes)

Arthur Wirtz founded Wirtz Beverage in 1945, building upon his realty company established in 1926. Acquiring the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954, his son Bill faced public criticism in Chicago for managing the team on a strict budget, earning him the moniker "Dollar Bill." Following Bill's passing in 2007, his son Rocky assumed control and impressively led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup victories within six seasons.

While formerly overseeing the Wirtz Beverage Group, Rocky appointed his 46-year-old son Danny as the daily operations head in 2015, retaining the position of chairman.

Their enterprise extends across six states and Canada, encompassing beer, wine, and liquor distribution, as well as an insurance agency, television network, farm, two regional banks, real estate, and ownership of the United Center. Despite past disputes between Rocky and his four siblings over financial transparency, the matter was resolved eleven years ago.