Who is Roman Josi's wife? All you need to know about Predators captain's partner Ellie Ottaway

Roman Josi, the talented Swiss professional ice hockey defenseman and captain of the Nashville Predators tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Ottaway. After a significant period of dating, the couple exchanged vows and soon welcomed their first child together.

On July 20, 2019, Roman and Ellie celebrated their marriage in a beautiful ceremony at The Estate at Cherokee Dock, surrounded by approximately 200 guests.

The joyous occasion was marked by the arrival of their son on February 2, 2021. The proud parents named their baby boy Luca James Josi. Sharing their happiness with the world, Roman and Ellie took to social media to post adorable pictures of their little bundle of joy, capturing precious moments of their growing family.

Nashville Predators @PredsNHL Congratulations to the Josi family on the birth of Luca James Josi!

While Roman's professional commitments often keep him occupied, he ensures that he cherishes the role of being a devoted father. In fact, news of his son's birth reached him during a game against the Detroit Red Wings, further adding to the significance of the moment.

Joining the "league of fathers" within the Predators team, Roman embraces the joys and responsibilities of fatherhood, balancing his career and family life with grace.

Ellie Ottaway, Roman's beloved wife, is an aspiring model who has made a name for herself in the industry. Currently signed to prestigious agencies like Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency in Tennessee, Ellie's talent and beauty have earned her recognition. She holds a degree in the music business, having graduated from Belmont University.

Following their enchanting wedding, Roman and Ellie embarked on a memorable honeymoon in Africa. The picturesque destination provided the newlyweds with the perfect backdrop to celebrate their love and begin their journey as husband and wife.

A look at Roman Josi's NHL career

Roman Josi, a Swiss professional ice hockey player, began his NHL career with the Nashville Predators in the 2010-2011 season. He quickly made an impact, excelling in both the AHL and NHL.

Josi signed a seven-year contract extension in 2013 and became a key player for the Predators, consistently improving and earning recognition. In 2017, he was named the team's captain and went on to win the Norris Trophy in 2020 as the league's best defenseman.

In 827 NHL appearances, Josi has posted 158 goals and 443 assists, amassing a total of 601 points in his illustrious career.

