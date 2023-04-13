Who is Ron Hextall? His journey from being first NHL goalie to score a goal to becoming Penguins' GM

Ron Hextall is a name that resonates deeply in the hockey world. Known for his legendary feats as a goaltender, he went on to become one of the most respected executives in the NHL.

Hextall began his professional career as a goaltender with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1986. During his rookie season, he won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender and led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final.

Although the Flyers lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games, Hextall won the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most valuable player in the playoffs. He became one of only five players to win the award in a losing effort. This was just the beginning of Hextall's journey to becoming a legend.

Injuries in the middle of his career contributed to a drop in his playing ability. He was traded on three occasions between 1992 and 1994. Despite these setbacks, Hextall remained dedicated to his craft and eventually regained his confidence and form.

Ron Hextall chose to share his knowledge and experience with the next generation of hockey players. He served as assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Kings, who won the Stanley Cup in 2012.

He became the general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, replacing Paul Holmgren on May 7, 2014. During his four-plus seasons with the franchise, he oversaw a major rebuild and made bold moves to position the Flyers for long-term success.

Hextall was unexpectedly fired from his position with the Flyers in November 2018. However, he did not let this setback deter him. He continued to work tirelessly to improve his skills as an executive. He was eventually hired as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2019.

A look at Ron Hextall's childhood and his family

Ron Hextall was born on May 3, 1964, in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. He comes from a family of NHL talent. His grandfather, Bryan Hextall, played 11 seasons with the New York Rangers and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. His father Bryan Hextall Jr., and and uncle, Dennis Hextall, played in the NHL for a combined 24 seasons.

Growing up, Hextall moved frequently due to his father's career as a professional hockey player. He often attended school in different cities and states, depending on where his father was playing.

Despite the instability, Hextall's passion for hockey, and specifically goaltending, remained constant. He received training each summer at his father's hockey school, but struggled in his first year of junior hockey at the age of 17.

Hextall's father supported his decision to become a goaltender, but encouraged him to try other positions to improve his skating. Hextall's mother believed his love for hockey would drive him to achieve his dream of playing in the NHL. Through hard work and dedication, Hextall found success in the NHL as a goaltender and a general manager.

