Who is Roope Hintz’s girlfriend, Kristina Niemi? A glimpse into the personal life of Dallas Stars forward

Roope Hintz, the 26-year-old Dallas Stars hockey center has been stealing the hearts of the National Hockey League (NHL) fans with his remarkable performance on the ice. With that said Hintz’s crazy fans have been curious about his dating life recently. Let’s learn more about Roope Hintz’s girlfriend, Kristina Niemi.

Kristina Niemi, a trending topic among the Dallas Stars fans for being Roope Hintz's girlfriend, has kept a low profile away from the media for several years. However, she recently collaborated with another NHL WAG to display her artistic talent.

Kristina and Julia, Miro Heiskanen's girlfriend, designed playoff gear for the Dallas Stars players' partners for the second year in a row. After a good performance the previous year, the two girlfriends, who had ties to Dallas defensemen, were given the job again.

Kristina and Julia discussed the jacket-making process and their struggle to secure the designs during an interview. They revealed that they collaborated with small businesses to make their jacket concepts a reality, emphasizing their support for local enterprises.

Roope Hintz’s successful hockey career

Tampere native Roope Hintz has associated with various popular hockey teams like IIves and HIFK before earning popularity from his professional career with the Dallas Stars.

Hintz and the Dallas Stars agreed to a three-year entry-level deal following the end of the 2016–17 Liiga season. He attended the Stars' training camp in preparation for the 2017–18 campaign. However, he was then given a contract with their American Hockey League (AHL) club, the Texas Stars.

Hintz debuted his AHL, contributing to a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Chicago Wolves on October 5. He was the team's top scorer among rookies towards the end of 2017, with nine goals and eight assists in 31 games. As the second half of the season got underway, Hintz continued to contribute offensively, and at the end of March, he was tied for seventh on the team with 27 points. This outstanding performance led to his recall.

Hintz's contribution to the Stars' drive for the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs after his return to the lineup was significant. By scoring 5 goals in his final 10 games, he tied for the 11th-most goals among rookies in the AHL and contributed to the team clinching a playoff position.

The Dallas Stars center demonstrated his talents throughout the postseason and contributed to the Stars' victory against the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Finals.

