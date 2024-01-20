Who is Ryan Hartman's wife? All we know about Minnesota Wild forward's partner, Lauren Storhoff

Ryan Hartman, the skille­d forward for the Minnesota Wild is happily married to Laure­n Storhoff. Their love story commence­d in high school and they've bee­n inseparable for over a de­cade. Lauren born on May 15, 1995, in Canada isn't just the wife­ of an NHL star but also an accomplished professional herself.

Lauren serves as a recruiting manager at the North Bridge Staffing Group, bringing her skills and expertise to the workforce. Beyond her career, she actively engages in charitable endeavors, reflecting the couple's commitment to giving back to the community.

Educated at William Fremd High School and later at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and media studies. Despite her success, she chose to drop out of Ohio State University in 2013.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Lauren joined Connect Search, LLC, as a financial services recruiter before making a move to North Bridge Staffing Group in September 2020, where she continues to thrive as a recruiting manager.

Ryan and Lauren's enduring relationship is a piece of evidence of their bond, having explored numerous places together and shared their adventures on social media. With Ryan's recent $12 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild, the couple's journey is set to continue, both on and off the ice.

The decade-long journey of Ryan Hartman and Lauren Storhoff from high school sweethearts to happily ever after

Ryan Hartman and Lauren Storhoff's love story began in the hallways of William Fremd High School, where they first crossed paths in 2012. Despite attending the same high school, their journey to love wasn't immediate. They started as good friends, taking their time to nurture a connection that would eventually blossom into something more.

After a few years of friendship, Ryan and Lauren realized their deep feelings for each other. In May 2012, they officially became high school sweethearts and began sharing their love story on social media.

The couple's relationship flourished over the next decade as they explored various places and created countless memories together. On August 20, 2022, Ryan took their relationship to the next level by proposing to Lauren, and she joyfully accepted. The engagement was announced on Ryan's Instagram, where he shared heartfelt pictures capturing the special moment.

In the ye­ar 2023, Ryan Hartman and Lauren Storhoff sealed the­ir love in a small cozy ceremony surrounde­d by their nearest and de­arest. They opted for an intimate­ affair cherishing the moment away from the­ public eye.