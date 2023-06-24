Ryan Johansen, the newly acquired center for the Colorado Avalanche, has made headlines not only for his prowess on the ice but also for his personal life. One person who played a significant role in his life is his ex-fiancee, Madison Bell. Although their relationship ended, their time together offers a glimpse into the personal side of the talented athlete's life.

Their journey began back in February 2015, when Ryan Johansen and Madison Bell started dating. The couple appeared inseparable, frequently spending quality time together and displaying their affection for one another. Social media became a platform for them to share their joy. They often posted photos featuring their beloved pet dog, a charming bulldog and pug mix named "Doug."

As their relationship blossomed, they celebrated milestones together. In February 2017, Johansen commemorated their two-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his love for Bell. Their bond was further evident as they marked shared birthdays, capturing cherished moments in photographs. An image shared on August 2, 2017, remains the last visible trace of their relationship on Johansen's Instagram account.

While the couple was engaged at one point, their plans for marriage took an unexpected turn. The engagement was called off for reasons unknown to the public. In an interview, Johansen briefly touched upon the breakup, acknowledging that it had a significant impact on his personal life. However, he emphasized that he did not let it affect his professional performance on the ice.

Johansen spoke candidly about the challenges he faced, stating,

"I definitely wouldn't use that as an excuse... It wouldn't be an excuse where I think it affected my play."

Despite the emotional toll, Johansen remained resilient in his personal matters and maintained his focus on his hockey career.

Surprisingly, remnants of their relationship still linger. Both Johansen and Bell have chosen to keep photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

The Colorado Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators

In a surprising turn of events, the Nashville Predators have traded forward Ryan Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk. The Predators' new General Manager, Barry Trotz, made the announcement. He expressed gratitude for Johansen's contributions to both the team and the community during his time in Nashville.

Johansen had been a key player for the Predators for over seven years, playing a significant role in the team's achievements since joining in January 2016. He played a crucial part in the Predators' journey to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, and helped them secure the 2018 Presidents' Trophy. Ryan Johansen's performances also contributed to the team's back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019.

Beyond his on-ice success, Johansen was actively involved in the Nashville community, dedicating a substantial amount of time to the Predators Foundation. His efforts in promoting youth hockey in the area helped grow the sport in Middle Tennessee. It established him as a respected figure both on and off the ice.

As part of the trade, the Predators will retain 50 percent of Ryan Johansen's contract, which has two years remaining with an average annual value of $8 million. The move allows Nashville to effectively manage their salary cap, while creating room for potential roster additions. It demonstrates the team's willingness to explore different options and potentially reshape their lineup for the upcoming season.

In return for Johansen, the Predators have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk from the Colorado Avalanche. Galchenyuk, currently 29 years old, will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The trade presents an opportunity for Galchenyuk to start fresh in Nashville and potentially secure a long-term contract with the Predators.

Poll : 0 votes