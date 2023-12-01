Who is Sanni Hakala, the female hockey player who was paralyzed? All we know about hockey player's incident

In a tragic turn of events, Sanni Hakala, a prominent women's hockey player from the Swedish club HV71, has been left paralyzed following a horrifying accident during a game against Djurgarden IF.

The 26-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, revealing that she underwent emergency surgery after suffering a neck injury during a collision with a goal post.

The incident occurred as Hakala, known for her skill and speed on the ice, was driving towards the net with determination. In an attempt to maneuver past her defender, she lost balance and slid into the goal post. The game was promptly canceled, and Hakala was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

The surgery, unfortunately, couldn't prevent the devastating outcome, as Hakala finds herself paralyzed from the chest down. Additionally, she disclosed that she has limited function in her arms and hands as a result of the accident.

A decorated veteran of the Finnish national team, Hakala won Olympic bronze medals in 2018 and 2022. She was serving as captain for HV71 since last season and had an impressive start to her latest campaign with 13 points in 16 games.

Having played club hockey in Sweden since 2016, Sanni Hakala's career has been marked by success and dedication. The news of her paralysis has sent shockwaves through the hockey community, with fans and fellow athletes expressing their support.

Sanni Hakala's resilient response to life-altering incident

Sanni Hakala opened up about the profound impact of the life-altering incident that has left her paralyzed. Expressing the difficulty in comprehending the situation, she said:

"It is still hard to understand what has happened. Not only that I am forced to stop playing hockey … but that I may be forced to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of my life."

Despite facing an uncertain future and the daunting prospect of being confined to a wheelchair, Sanni Hakala conveyed a resilient spirit and a willingness to confront the challenges ahead.

She acknowledged the tough journey that lies ahead, describing it as "the toughest game of my life." Hakala, who has been a stalwart for the Finnish national team and HV71, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from her family:

"I have had amazing support from my family from day one, and I know that they will be by my side throughout the whole journey."

In the face of adversity, Hakala concluded her statement with a courageous outlook:

"This situation obviously sucks, but I'm not scared to take it on."