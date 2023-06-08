Who is Shane Doan? Meet the new Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant GM

With the appointment of Shane Doan as an Assistant to General Manager 'Brad Treliving', the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a significant addition to their coaching staff.

Shane Doan, a Canadian ice hockey executive, and former player, is definitely an experienced and well-suited person for this role. Throughout his remarkable 21-season NHL career, Doan played exclusively for the Arizona Coyotes franchise, formerly known as the original Winnipeg Jets.

Doan was the last remaining player from the original Winnipeg Jets still active in the NHL before his retirement in the summer of 2017. He played a crucial role in the Coyotes organization, leading the team in scoring from 2003 to 2011. In December 2015, Doan became the Coyotes' all-time leading goal scorer, solidifying his place as one of the franchise's most iconic players.

Despite his remarkable contributions, Doan never won the Stanley Cup. His closest opportunity came in 2012 when the Coyotes reached the Western Conference final. However, they fell short against the Los Angeles Kings. Nevertheless, Doan's impact on the team and the sport of hockey was undeniable, and he left a lasting legacy with the Coyotes.

Shane Doan was a part of Canada's national team at the World Championships, earning five medals, including two gold and three silver. Doan was also a member of the 2004 World Cup championship team and represented Canada at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Matthews will now have the chance to play under his idol Shane Doan

Back in 2014, 16-year-old Auston Matthews had the incredible opportunity to join a Coyotes offseason skate, organized by none other than the team's captain, Shane Doan. This unique experience allowed Matthews to immerse himself in the world of NHL players and learn from some of the best in the game.

Auston Matthews said:

"This is since coach Noel Brown just contacted me and asked me if I wanted to come out and ski and obviously I'm not going to turn him down to ski with some, you know, it's definitely been an awesome experience and you know... just learning and su*king it all in."

Matthews also considers Doan as his idol. He said in 2017:

"My childhood idol growing up. Amazing player and an even better person. Congrats on an unbelievable career Doaner!"

Fast forward to the present day, and Auston Matthews has established himself as one of the best players in the NHL. His dedication, skill, and determination have propelled him to the top ranks of the league.

