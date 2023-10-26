Who are Shane Pinto's parents? All we know about family life of Ottawa Senators center

Shane Pinto, the talented center for the Ottawa Senators, has a family that provides him with support, encouragement, and a foundation for his success.

Pinto's parents are Frank and Catherine. Together, they raised two children, Shane and Brianna Pinto. Their family life began in Franklin Square, a modest community on Long Island, where they lived in a close-knit neighborhood of roughly 30,000 residents. It was in this environment that Shane and Brianna grew up, laying the foundation for their athletic journeys.

Shane's father, Frank, is an enthusiastic baseball fan and once aspired to see his son excel in the sport. But Shane eventually chose hockey. Later, the family faced a significant decision, both emotionally and financially, when they made the choice to send Shane to South Kent prep school in Connecticut to pursue his hockey dreams. This commitment came with financial challenges, and the Pinto family had to take out a loan to support Shane's pursuit of his passion.

Even when Shane achieved his dream of being drafted by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 draft, Frank and Catherine continued to make payments on that loan. Both Frank and Catherine work full-time jobs.

Shane Pinto's sister, Brianna, is no stranger to athletic achievements either. She served as the captain of the H Frank Carey High School track team and excelled at softball, ultimately embarking on a remarkable collegiate career at Fordham University.

Notably, Brianna holds the distinction of being the program's all-time leader in stolen bases, with an impressive 85 steals to her name. In her final season in 2022, she was a perfect 25 for 25 on stolen base attempts.

Brianna resides in Manhattan, where she pursues a full-time job.

Shane Pinto to serve a 41-game suspension

Pinto is set to serve a 41-game suspension due to his involvement in sports wagering, marking the NHL's first suspension related to online betting.

Currently an unsigned restricted free agent, Pinto has not played any games for the Senators this season.

The 22-year-old, who had been training individually in Ottawa while awaiting a new contract, has since returned to his hometown in Long Island, New York.