Who is Sheldon Keefe's wife? What we know about Maple Leafs head coach's partner Jackie

Sheldon Keefe, the current head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is married to Jackie Keefe. She is popular not only as the wife of an NHL coach but has also made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jackie grew up in a middle-class family and now holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada. She is the founder of Keefe Enterprises and Domestic Affairs since 2004. Currently, she serves as the chief executive officer of her company.

With only 195 followers on her Instagram page, @champagne_brunette, Jackie maintains a relatively small online footprint. Through her social media presence, she has shared glimpses of her life, including photos featuring her friends and family.

Jackie and Sheldon Keefe tied the knot on June 28, 2008, in Arizona, as reported by Celebrity Mirror. The couple has two sons named Landon and Wyatt Keefe. Celebrity Mirror reports that these children were born in 2010 and 2012.

On July 27, 2020, she took to Instagram to share a family photo. In the caption of the post, she expressed her support for her husband and offered prayers for his and others' health as they entered the NHL bubble during COVID-19.

A quick look at Sheldon Keefe's coaching career

Sheldon Keefe's journey began with the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the Central Canada Hockey League, where he purchased the struggling franchise in 2003. Under his guidance, the team won multiple championships. Keefe then transitioned to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, where he revitalized the team and became a top coach in the league.

In 2015, he became the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, leading them to their first Calder Cup victory in 2018.

Keefe's remarkable coaching acumen eventually led him to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he took over as head coach in 2019. Keefe made a strong impact, guiding the team to a historic start, although playoff success remained elusive.