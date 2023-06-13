Who was Stan Savran? Broadcaster known as Godfather of Pittsburgh sports is no more

In a somber announcement, WTAE-TV revealed the passing of Stan Savran, the revered sports broadcaster often referred to as the "Godfather" of Pittsburgh sports. Savran, who dedicated nearly five decades to chronicling the city's rise to the "City of Champions," passed away at the age of 76.

On Apr. 19, 2023, Stan Savran shared the news that he had undergone amputation of his right foot. The revelation came in the midst of a series of health challenges he faced in recent years. In 2022, Savran courageously disclosed his battle with lung cancer, shedding light on his resilient spirit.

Originally hailing from Cleveland, Savran made Pittsburgh his home in 1976 and established himself as a prominent figure in the city's sports scene. Starting his career in radio, he eventually transitioned to television, captivating audiences with his insightful commentary and in-depth analysis.

Beyond his on-air presence, Savran also dabbled as a newspaper columnist, demonstrating his multifaceted talent and passion for storytelling. Savran's genuine affection for Pittsburgh and its sports teams endeared him to fans throughout the region.

His contribution to the city's sports landscape will undoubtedly be remembered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Pittsburghers.

Stan Savran: A lifetime devoted to Pittsburgh sports broadcasting

Stan Savran, widely known as the "Godfather" of Pittsburgh sports, has had a remarkable career in sports broadcasting.

Since 1991, he has been associated with Fox Sports Pittsburgh (formerly KBL), hosting various shows that have garnered him immense popularity. One of his notable endeavors was co-hosting the talk show "Stan Savran and Guy Junker on Sportsbeat" on Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh. Savran's current show, "Savran on Sports," airs from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on 970 AM, an ESPN Radio station.

Before his work at Fox Sports Pittsburgh, Savran served as a sports reporter for WTAE-TV from 1981 to 1991, gaining praise for his knowledge and style. He also contributed as a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from 2000 to 2004.

Savran showcased his versatility by engaging in radio, too. He had a radio show on Fox Sports Radio 970, WBGG (AM), from 2001 to 2006. Additionally, he teamed up with Guy Junker once again on ESPN Radio 1250AM WEAE from August 2008 to 2010.

Throughout his career, Savran has been an influential figure in Pittsburgh sports media, connecting with fans through his insightful commentary and engaging interviews. His love for Pittsburgh sports and his enduring presence on the airwaves have solidified his status as an iconic broadcaster in the city.

