Who is Steve Kozari? Everything you need to know about the controversial NHL referee

Steve Kozari, born on June 20, 1973, in Penticton, British Columbia, is a NHL referee who wears uniform number 40. He joined the NHL Officials Association during the 2003-04 season and has since established himself as a respected official in the league.

Kozari graduated from Penticton High School in 1991 before beginning his officiating career, eventually earning the opportunity to referee in the 2014 and 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

Kozari recently found himself in hot water after accidentally uttering expletives on a hot mic during game seven of the first-round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins. The incident occurred when Kozari and his team were assessing matching penalties on Sam Bennett and Brandon Carlo with eight minutes left in the opening frame.

Although unintentional, Steve Kozari's slip-up drew controversy and criticism due to the expectation of professionalism from officials. Despite this incident, Kozari's past accomplishments highlight his competence and dedication to the game. As the NHL takes appropriate action in response to the incident, the future of Kozari's career as a referee remains uncertain.

Steve Kozari's Career of Milestones

Steve Kozari's officiating career began at a young age in Penticton, British Columbia, where he officiated minor hockey games before progressing to the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). After several years, he moved up to the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he spent a decade honing his skills.

During his early days as a part-time hockey official, Kozari also worked with the B.C. Sheriff's office in Penticton. His exceptional performance in the WHL led to him being named the league's best referee after the 2002-03 season. This recognition, coupled with his consistent officiating over the years, earned him an invitation to the NHL Officiating Prospects Camp in Guelph, Ontario, where he was offered an NHL Minor League Referee contract.

Steve Kozari spent four seasons as a minor league referee before earning a promotion to full-time NHL status in the summer of 2007. Since then, he has achieved several significant milestones in his career. His first NHL game took place on October 15, 2005, officiating a match between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues. He made his playoff debut on April 14, 2010, officiating a game between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On October 22, 2021, Kozari reached the milestone of officiating his 1000th NHL game, a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Additionally, he has officiated in multiple Stanley Cup Finals, including the 2020 Stanley Cup between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2019 Stanley Cup between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, and the 2014 Stanley Cup between the LA Kings and the New York Rangers.

