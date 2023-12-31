Who is Steve Staios? Meet Ottawa Senators' new GM and President of Hockey Operations

Steve Staios has seamlessly transitioned from a distinguished playing career to a prominent role in hockey management. Appointed as the president of hockey operations and full-time general manager for the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Staios brings experience and leadership to the organization.

Steve Staios began his journey as a professional ice hockey player, drafted in the second round of the 1991 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues. Over his NHL career, he showcased his versatility as a right defenseman for various teams, including the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

A notable chapter in Staios' playing career unfolded with the Oilers in 2001, where he played a crucial role in the team's remarkable run to the 2006 Stanley Cup finals. He leads all defensemen in shorthanded goals during the 2002-03 season.

Steve Staios concluded his playing career with the New York Islanders, reaching a milestone of 1000 NHL games on April 5, 2012, before announcing his retirement.

Post-playing, Staios embraced roles in player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs, starting as a player development adviser in 2012 and eventually becoming the manager of player development in 2014. His leadership journey continued in 2015 when he took on the role of president of the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL. Under his guidance, the Bulldogs secured OHL Championships in 2018 and 2022.

Returning to the NHL, Staios joined the Edmonton Oilers as a special advisor in 2022, contributing his extensive knowledge to the club's hockey operations staff. The next chapter unfolded on Sept. 29, as Staios was appointed the president of hockey operations for the Ottawa Senators. Shortly after, on Nov. 1, 2023, he assumed the interim general manager role.

Staios, born to Macedonian parents, is a family man. Married to Susannah, the couple have two children, Nathan and Ella. Following in his father's footsteps, Nathan was selected in the first round of the 2017 OHL Entry Draft.

Ottawa Senators appointed Steve Staios as GM

The Ottawa Senators have made strategic appointments in their leadership team, with Steve Staios assuming the roles of general manager and president of hockey operations. Joining him is Dave Poulin, appointed as senior vice president of hockey operations, and Ryan Bowness, who is taking on the role of associate general manager.

Poulin, a former NHL player, brings extensive experience, having served as VP hockey operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Staios, who initially joined as president of hockey operations, now takes on the full-time responsibility of general manager. Bowness, previously with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joined the Senators in 2022 as assistant GM.