Who is Stuart Skinner’s wife, Chloe? Exploring the personal life of Edmonton Oilers star

Fan-favorite hockey star Stuart Skinner is joyfully married to Chloe Skinner. When the hockey star was playing for Lethbridge in the World Hockey League (WHL), they initially met after one of his games. Chloe has managed to keep her personal and professional life out of the spotlight by choosing to maintain a modest profile on social media.

Stuart Skinner and Chloe became even closer in the beginning of their relationship as she joined him on his journeys around the country, from Wichita, to Bakersfield, to Edmonton. Stuart was joined by his family, including Chloe and his siblings, after he was chosen in the 78th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

Chloe Skinner spoke out about her battles with panic attacks, which had grown more crippling, in August 2019. Stuart was a continuous source of comfort and support for her throughout this tiring phase as she sought assistance through therapy and medicine.

Despite this, Chloe and Stuart began dating soon after they met. With the help of their families, they were able to deal with the ups and downs of Stuart's career as a young NHL player. Mr. and Mrs. Skinner exchanged vows in a lovely wedding ceremony in June 2020. The young couple has already reached the mile stone of three years in their relationship, enhancing the expectations of the Edmonton Oilers fans.

The devoted parents, Stuart and Chloe Skinner, welcomed their son Beau Stuart into the world on January 14th, 2023, in Canada. The delighted parents shared the news of the birth of their child on social media, expressing their joy and appreciation for their child's safe arrival.

Stuart and Chloe announced the news of their pregnancy to their followers on Instagram in July 2022, thrilling them with the news of Beau's upcoming birth.

Stuart Skinner’s successful hockey career with the Oilers

Stuart Skinner competed in both the AHL and NHL in 2021–2022. The Oilers goalie accomplished a big milestone as he recorded his first NHL shutout against the San Jose Sharks on February 14th, 2022. He made 20 saves during his outstanding effort, which helped his team win, 3-0.

Mikko Koskinen's departure and Mike Smith's injury, Skinner's outstanding play allowed him to replace Koskinen as the starting goaltender the next season. Despite expectations that newly acquired goaltender Jack Campbell would serve as the backup, Stuart Skinner's strong performances earned him the starting position. Along with teammate Leon Draisaitl, he was selected as one of the top three skaters from the Pacific Division to compete in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, thanks to his outstanding performance.

