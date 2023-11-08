Who is Thatcher Demko’s wife? All we know about Canucks goalie’s wife Lexie

Thatcher Demko, the star goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks, has been happily married to his wife, Lexie Shaw, for quite some time. The couple's journey together began when they exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony in San Diego.

Lexie Shaw, who played as a goaltender for the University of North Dakota's women's hockey team, has been a pillar of support for Demko in his hockey career and beyond. Their love story, which culminated in marriage, is one that has captured the hearts of fans and well-wishers.

The couple celebrated their union with a series of heartwarming Instagram posts, sharing moments from their special day.

From their charming dance at the reception to the picturesque backdrop of the ocean, Demko and Lexie's wedding day was a beautiful chapter in their love story.

Thatcher Demko, known for his impressive skills on the ice, added a touch of casual charm to his wedding attire by sporting black Converse sneakers during the reception. Their wedding was a celebration filled with love, laughter and the presence of close friends and family.

As time passes, the bond between Thatcher Demko and Lexie Shaw continues to grow stronger, and they remain a much-admired couple. Their love story is a testament to the enduring power of love and support in the world of professional hockey.

Thatcher Demko and wife Lexie welcome baby Dawson

In a heartwarming announcement, Thatcher Demko and his wife, Lexie, shared the joyous news of the arrival of their first child, a boy named Dawson. The couple, who tied the knot just over a year ago, in July 2022, took to Instagram to introduce their newborn bundle of joy to the world.

Lexie Demko posted a carousel of adorable photos, depicting the serene moments with baby Dawson, who had recently left the hospital and was swaddled in his new home.

Sharing the heart-melting images, Lexie added a humorous caption:

"Okay he's here, now someone please get me a cocktail"

Dawson's arrival in August 2023 marked a significant milestone in the lives of Thatcher and Lexie, who had celebrated their first wedding anniversary not long before.

Lexie had previously shared enchanting wedding photos on Instagram, describing their wedding day as the "best day" of their lives.