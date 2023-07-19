Who is Thomas Greiss' wife? All you need to know about Brittany Palmer

Thomas Greiss, a talented ice hockey goaltender, is married to Brittany Palmer (nee Palmer).

Brittany gained recognition as Miss South Dakota USA in 2014, showcasing her beauty and grace on the pageant stage. Despite her aspirations to pursue a career in modeling, she faced challenges, but her undeniable allure remains captivating.

Beyond her pageant success, Brittany and Thomas share a precious bond as parents to their daughter. While Thomas commands the ice, Brittany's role as a supportive spouse and loving mother adds depth to their relationship.

Although she may not have found her breakthrough in modeling yet, Brittany's elegance and charm continue to shine.

While much of Brittany Palmer's life remains private, her achievements as Miss South Dakota USA and devotion to family are noteworthy. As Thomas Greiss' wife, she plays a key role in his life, and together, they form a loving and admirable family unit.

Thomas Greiss' journey from Germany to NHL stardom

Thomas Greiss's illustrious 14-season NHL career began when he was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft, becoming the first Germany-born goalkeeper to reach 100 NHL games.

Before making his mark in the NHL, Greiss remained in Germany for two more seasons and showcased his skills at the 2006 Torino Olympics, representing his country with a standout performance of 35 saves in a game against Canada.

Greiss's journey to the NHL continued with hard work and dedication. After attending his first training camp with the Sharks, he spent most of the 2006-07 season with Worcester in the AHL.

His impressive performances led to his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2008, against the Anaheim Ducks, where he made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss. He honed his craft further in Worcester during the 2008-09 season, achieving an outstanding record of 30-24-2.

Over the years, Greiss continued to excel, earning his first NHL shutout in 2013 while playing for San Jose. After signing with the Phoenix Coyotes for the 2013-14 season, he showcased his prowess, impressing with a 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage in 25 games.

A brief stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins followed in 2014-15, where he maintained a solid record. It was with the New York Islanders, though, that Greiss truly thrived.

He signed a two-year contract in 2015 and played a key role in the team's success, achieving career highs in games, wins and save percentage. His contributions led the Islanders to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs and win a series for the first time in decades.

In 2017, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Islanders, cementing his position as a top goaltender. Alongside Robin Lehner, he won his first William M. Jennings Trophy in 2018-19, a testament to his exceptional skills in goalkeeping.

Thomas Greiss' journey continued with the Detroit Red Wings for two seasons before he joined the St. Louis Blues in 2022. On July 12, 2023, he announced his retirement from the NHL, leaving behind an enduring legacy of talent, determination and remarkable achievements.

