Who is Tim Peel? All we know about ex-NHL ref's career, wife, net worth and more

Tim Peel, born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is a former ice hockey referee in the NHL. Throughout his career on the ice, Peel was known for his unwavering dedication to hockey and his ability to handle high-pressure situations with composure.

However, a controversial incident occurred in March 2021 that changed the trajectory of his career.

Tim Peel’s career

Peel's journey began in 1999 and lasted over two decades, during which time he became well-known in the sport. He refereed 1,362 regular-season games and 90 playoff games.

Additionally, Peel had the honor of officiating at events such as the 2012 All-Star Game, the 2014 Olympics, the 2017 Winter Classic, and the 2009 Winter Classic.

During a game between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings, a microphone recording captured Peel suggesting that he had intentions to call a penalty against Nashville. This incident sparked concerns about referee impartiality and the integrity of the game itself.

The NHL responded promptly, announcing that Peel would no longer be officiating any future games, effectively bringing an end to his career as an NHL referee.

Peel's impact on the NHL should not be ignored, despite the controversy surrounding the end of his career. His love for the game and dedication to play were apparent throughout his time in the league.

Tim Peel’s estimated net worth

Tim has amassed a significant amount of wealth throughout his career. According to ScoutingThrefs, the salary of NHL referees like Peel ranges between $165,000 and $360,000 per year.

Taking into account Peel's duration of service and the quantity of games he has overseen, it is estimated that he has accumulated earnings ranging from $6 million to $8 million over the course of his career.

It's important to mention that these figures are estimates, as actual referee salaries are not publicly disclosed.

Who is Tim Peel’s wife?

Tesha Peel is married to Tim Peel, and they tied the knot in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. She holds a position as a consultant at STL Organizing Solutions, located in Saint Louis.

The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son, and they appear to be living a happy and fulfilling married life. Tim frequently shares pictures of himself and his wife on social media, showcasing their love and commitment.