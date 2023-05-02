Tomas Tatar is a Slovakian professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.

Tomas Tatar has been in a long-term relationship with Veronicka Vevuska since 2018. Although the couple has been together for some time, they have not tied the knot yet. The couple's relationship became public knowledge on October 16, 2018, when they posted a picture of themselves together on Instagram.

Veronicka Vevuska is not as well known as Tomas Tatar, but she is a successful model from Slovakia. People recognize her as a former beauty pageant contestant and the winner of Miss Earth Slovak Republic in 2013.

This achievement led her to represent Slovakia in the Miss Earth pageant that same year. According to Trending Celebs, Vevuska's estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Tomas Tatar has two older brothers named Marek and Tibor Tatar. Sadly, his father Jan Tatar passed away in 2014 after a long struggle with liver problems.

Marek Tatar had played professional ice hockey in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and also featured for the Olds Grizzlys in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for two seasons. Meanwhile, Tibor Tatar played professionally in several countries, including Slovakia, Iceland, Romania, and Spain.

A look at Tomas Tatar's NHL career

Tomas Tatar's career began in 2009 when he was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the NHL Draft. Although he spent most of his first three seasons in the minors, he continued to improve his skills.

Tatar was a key player in the Red Wings' AHL affiliate, Grand Rapids, winning the Calder Cup championship in 2013.

He made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season, playing in nine games and scoring one goal. He became a regular in the Red Wings' lineup in the 2013-14 season, where he tallied 39 points in 73 games, earning himself a new contract. The following three seasons saw him score 29, 21, and 25 goals, respectively.

In February 2018, Tatar was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he continued to produce offensively, averaging more than 23 goals during his first four full seasons in the NHL. However, in September of the same year, he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal involving Max Pacioretty.

Upon his arrival in Montreal, Tatar fit right in with the Canadiens and set career highs in assists (33) and points (58) in his first season. He appeared to be on track for a fourth straight 20-goal season with the Red Wings before being traded to the Golden Knights.

