Who is Tony DeAngelo's girlfriend? All you need to know about former Flyers defenseman's partner Mary Trotta

Tony DeAngelo, a former defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Mary Trotta. Trotta, a speech-language pathologist, has become an important person in DeAngelo's life.

Born on November 15, 1995, Mary Trotta hails from New Jersey. She's one of a set of triplets, born to Ellen Trotta Carmody and Thomas Carmody. Alongside her sister Dacey and brother Frank, Mary was raised in a supportive family environment.

After completing her high school education, Trotta pursued higher studies and attended Penn State University. In 2018, she earned a degree in communication sciences and disorders, setting the foundation for her career in speech-language pathology.

Seeking to deepen her knowledge and expertise in the field, Trotta enrolled at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

In 2020, Mary Trotta obtained a master's degree in speech-language pathology from Monmouth University.

Throughout her educational journey, she engaged in valuable internships with reputable institutions like Jersey Shore University Medical Center, JFK Medical Center and Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside. These experiences allowed her to gain practical skills and hands-on training in her chosen field.

Mary Trotta is employed as a speech-language pathologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. There, she utilizes her expertise to diagnose and treat individuals with communication and swallowing disorders. Trotta's dedication to her profession reflects her passion for helping others and improving their quality of life through her skills as a speech-language pathologist.

Despite her professional accomplishments, Mary Trotta remains a private individual. Her Instagram account is set to private, limiting public access to her personal posts and updates.

In contrast, Tony DeAngelo occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on his social media platforms, allowing fans and followers to catch a glimpse of their activities.

As for the details of how Tony DeAngelo and Mary Trotta met and began their relationship, it remains undisclosed. The couple has preferred to keep those aspects of their personal lives away from the public eye.

A look at Tony DeAngelo's NHL career

Tony DeAngelo is an American professional ice hockey defenseman who's currently an unrestricted free agent. He has previously played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL.

Tony DeAngelo began his career in the United States Hockey League before joining the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League, where he showcased strong offensive skills. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and later traded to the Coyotes.

In 2017, he joined the Rangers and demonstrated steady improvement until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 season.

