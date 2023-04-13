Who are the top scorers in the NHL Playoffs? Ft. Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and more

When it comes to the NHL playoffs, there are only a few players who have made a bigger impact than Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Sidney Crosby, etc. These players are the top-five point-scorers in NHL playoff history, and each one has left a mark on the game of hockey.

Starting on April 17, 2023, the NHL playoffs will commence, concluding with the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals in June. A total of eight teams from each conference will participate in the playoffs.

Now before this year's playoffs begin, let's take a look at the top five players who have performed the best in the playoffs.

#1. Wayne Gretzky, 382 NHL playoffs points

Wayne Gretzky

Known as "The Great One," Gretzky is widely considered the best player to ever play the game of hockey. He won four Stanley Cups during his career, and his 382 playoff points are a testament to his incredible skill and consistency. Gretzky's playoff numbers are staggering - he has the most goals, the most assists, and the most points in playoff history.

#2. Mark Messier, 295 NHL playoff points

Messier was Gretzky's teammate during the Edmonton Oilers dynasty in the 1980s, and he went on to lead the New York Rangers to their first Stanley Cup in 54 years in 1994. Messier's leadership and clutch performances in big games have made him one of the most beloved players in NHL history. His 295 playoff points are second only to Gretzky.

#3. Jari Kurri, 233 NHL playoff points

Kurri was another member of the dominant Oilers team of the 1980s, and he was Gretzky's most frequent linemate during that time. Kurri's incredible offensive abilities were on full display during the playoffs, as he tallied 233 points in 200 playoff games. He won five Stanley Cups during his career, including four with the Oilers and one with the Rangers.

#4. Glenn Anderson, 214 NHL playoff points

Anderson was another key member of the Oilers dynasty, and he played a pivotal role in the team's success. He was known for his speed and tenacity, and he could always be counted on to come up with big plays when his team needed it most. Anderson's 214 playoff points are proof of his offensive prowess and his ability to perform under pressure.

#5. Jaromír Jagr and Sidney Crosby, 201 NHL playoff points

Jágr and Crosby are tied for fifth on the all-time playoff scoring list, with 201 points each. Jágr was a dominant force in the NHL for many years, and his playoff performances were a big part of his success. He won two Stanley Cups during his career.

Sidney Crosby

Crosby, on the other hand, has been one of the best players in the NHL since he entered the league in 2005. He has won three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His clutch performances in big games have earned him a reputation as one of the greatest players of his generation.

