Who is the most traded NHL player?

In the fast-paced world of professional ice hockey or NHL, player trades are a common occurrence.

While most players experience a handful of trades, some stand out for their extraordinary journey through multiple teams. Among them, Mike Sillinger and Brent Ashton hold the record for being traded a staggering nine times in the NHL.

Both Sillinger and Ashton had remarkable careers that spanned several teams and multiple seasons. Ashton embarked on his NHL journey in the late 1970s, donning jerseys for the Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Rockies/New Jersey Devils, Minnesota North Stars, Quebec Nordiques, Detroit Red Wings, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames. Ashton's whirlwind of trades lasted from 1979-80 to 1993-94, making him a sought-after asset for various teams.

Meanwhile, Mike Sillinger, known for his versatility as a forward, had a similarly nomadic career. Sillinger played for an astonishing 12 teams during his NHL tenure, including the Detroit Red Wings, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and New York Islanders.

Sillinger's mid-season trades prove his remarkable adaptability. In April 1995, at the age of 23, Sillinger was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Just a year later, he found himself donning the Vancouver Canucks jersey, only to be traded again in 1998 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Sillinger's journey continued, taking him to Tampa Bay, Florida, Ottawa, Phoenix, Nashville and finally St. Louis in January 2006, at the age of 34.

Apart from Mike Sillinger and Brent Ashton, another player who has experienced his fair share of trades is Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, a talented forward, has been traded seven times putting him just two trades away from the record.

To be traded multiple times requires not only exceptional talent but also a strong mindset and adaptability to new environments.

NHL trade rumors swirl after Stanley Cup final

With the conclusion of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final and the Vegas Golden Knights' victory parade behind us, the NHL now shifts its focus to the offseason.

As teams prepare for the upcoming draft and free agency, trade rumors are starting to swirl around the league. Here are some of the top reports circulating in the aftermath of the Cup final.

The Winnipeg Jets are exploring the possibility of trading standout center Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois, who had a solid season with 27 goals and 63 points, is set to become a restricted free agent. The Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings have been linked to potential trade discussions for the 24-year-old forward.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson's future is also generating buzz. Despite his hefty contract, the Sharks and Karlsson's camp are reportedly on the same page regarding a potential trade. However, the financial aspect could pose a challenge, as Karlsson's salary may need to be adjusted for a deal to be feasible.

In Ottawa, the Senators have filed for arbitration with winger Alex DeBrincat. While the team seeks a discount on his $9 million base salary, trade rumors have intensified, with reports indicating that DeBrincat has no interest in signing an extension with the Senators.

