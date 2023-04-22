Who are Trevor Moore's parents, Dave and Sharon? What is their nationality?

Dave and Sharon Moore are best known as the parents of NHL star Trevor Moore. They have achieved success on their own, as the couple is the proud owner of a successful construction business. They are US citizens and currently reside in California.

They are hard-working people and are dedicated to their work and family. The Moores have built their dream home, which took some time to complete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's ready now for the family to reside.

Trevor's success on the ice has been a major focus of the family. Dave and Sharon have always been there to provide him with guidance and motivation, both on and off the ice. As supportive parents, they have been instrumental in helping their son achieve his goals, and they take great pride in his accomplishments.

Despite their son's high-profile career in the NHL, Dave and Sharon have largely remained out of the spotlight. As such, little is known about their ancestral history or ethnic background.

What is clear, however, is that they have played an important role in shaping Trevor into the successful athlete he is today.

A look at Trevor Moore's NHL journey and contracts

Trevor Moore

Trevor Moore is a professional ice hockey left winger, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League.

Moore's collegiate hockey career was with the University of Denver, where he earned several honors. He was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team and NCHC Forward of the Year.

Moore made a name for himself with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2018 when he helped lead the team to their first Calder Cup. During the 2019-20 season, he was traded by the Maple Leafs, along with third-round picks in 2020 and 2021, to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell.

In July 2021, Trevor Moore signed a two-year, $3.75 million contract extension with the Kings. During the 2021-22 season, Moore had the best season of his career, achieving personal bests in goals, points, and assists. He also tied for the NHL lead in short-handed goals, scoring five in total, along with Alex Formenton.

The Kings recognized Trevor Moore's contributions and potential by signing him to a five-year contract extension on December 15, 2022, with an average annual value of $4.2 million.

The team has high hopes for Moore's continued success and growth as a player, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for this talented athlete.

