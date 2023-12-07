Who is Tuukka Rask’s wife? All we know about Jasmiina and couple's relationship history

In Lake Como, Italy, Tuukka Rask and Jasmiina Nikkila celebrated their destination wedding in July 2022.

The retired NHL goaltender's wife hails from Tampere, Finland, and the couple currently resides in Boston with their family. Jasmiina Nikkala, who has strong ties to her hometown, is fluent in English and Finnish.

She lives a private life, occasionally sharing insights on her Instagram account. The couple became parents to three children before their marriage. Their first child, Vivien Rask, was born in 2014, followed by Adelie in 2016 and Livia in 2020. After two years of welcoming their third child, Jasmiina Nikkala and Tuukka Rask tied the knot.

The couple met in their native Finland when they were seventeen. Rask had moved to Nikkala's hometown to pursue his hockey career, and a mutual friend introduced them. Despite the initial meeting, it was only six months later the two entered a relationship.

Twelve years later, in 2016, Rask proposed Nikkala on Christmas. Their parents and three daughters were also present, making it memorable. The couple faced challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to two postponements over three years. Leandra Svizzero, founder and creative director of Eventoile, played a crucial role in planning and designing all aspects of the wedding.

The rehearsal dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo set the tone with a decor palette inspired by the venue's Belle Epoque history and scenic location on the shores of Lake Como. The wedding ceremony and reception happened at the historic Villa Balbiano, a 16th-century palazzo-turned-luxury event space with sumptuous gardens and breathtaking views. Before the ceremony, the couple enjoyed a "first look" portrait session with their daughters.

Tuukka Rask's unforgettable wedding: A reunion of hockey legends at Villa Balbiano

Villa Balbiano, with its rich history and lavish amenities, provided a perfect backdrop for the lakefront garden ceremony. The dramatic design, featuring four floral arches made by Roni Floral Design, added a touch of magic to the event. Guests arrived by boat, and the ceremony allowed for a reunion of Tuukka Rask's former teammates, including Milan Lucic and other ex-Bruins, creating a memorable and nostalgic atmosphere.

Lucic, who spent 2007-15 with the Boston Bruins alongside Rask, documented much of the weekend on social media. The presence of former teammates such as David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Torey Krug added a layer of camaraderie to the celebration.

