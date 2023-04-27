Who is Tye Kartye? Meet the Seattle Kraken forward who scored a goal on his NHL debut

Tye Kartye is a 21-year-old winger hailing from Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He plays as a left wing and is currently playing for the Seattle Kraaken in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The 21-year-old currently plays for the Coachella Valley Firbirds, Seattle Kraken's affiliate team who play in the American Hockey League (AHL). Tye Kartye's career highlight came during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, when the Seattle Kraken recalled him for his services.

Tye Kartye #52 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with Matty Beniers #10, Will Borgen #3, and Jordan Eberle 7 after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period during Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kartye made his NHL debut in Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, April 26 at the Ball Arena. The 21-year-old impressed everyone and had one of the best debuts a hockey player could ever have.

Kartye scored his debut goal at the 9:59 mark of the second period, putting the puck back into the net with a one-timer stunner. His goal contribution helped the Seattle Kraken clinch a resounding 3-2 win over the reigning champions.

The Seattle Kraken are playing their first-ever playoff series and a win in Game 5 has put them just one victory away from making it to the second round. It will be the first time in Kraken's franchise history that they will win a playoff series.

Game 6 of the best-of-7 games series between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche will be played on Friday and it is likely that the team will not send Kartye back to AHL before that.

Tye Kartye, the AHL Rookie of the Year

Kartye plays for the Coachella Firebirds of the American Hockey League. He was recently awarded the Dudely (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the American Hockey League's Outstanding rookie.

The 21-year-old began his playing career with the junior teams of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). During his first AHL season, Kartye played in 29 games and recorded 14 points through (4 goals and 10 assists).

In March, he was named the AHL rookie of the month and ended the season as the top rookie scorer with 57 points. Last month, he was signed by the Seattle Kraken as a free agent from Sault St. Marie.

Poll : 0 votes