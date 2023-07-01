Who is Tyler Peddle? Meet the last pick of the 2023 NHL Draft who never left his seat

In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tyler Peddle, an 18-year-old from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, made history as the last pick of the draft. Spending hours anxiously waiting in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Peddle's determination and unwavering hope paid off when the Columbus Blue Jackets selected him with the 224th overall pick.

Peddle, a 6-foot-1 winger known for his physicality and goal-scoring ability, had spent the past two seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. As the rounds progressed, doubts crept into his mind, but he remained composed, knowing that anything could happen.

Julie Robenhymer @JulieRobenhymer



traded to get the pick and Tyler said “I’m going to make it worth it. All I needed was a chance. I’ll work hard to prove them right.” Tyler Peddle, the last player selected at the #NHLDraft , didn’t leave his seat all day because he didn’t want to miss his name being called. #CBJ traded to get the pick and Tyler said “I’m going to make it worth it. All I needed was a chance. I’ll work hard to prove them right.” Tyler Peddle, the last player selected at the #NHLDraft, didn’t leave his seat all day because he didn’t want to miss his name being called.#CBJ traded to get the pick and Tyler said “I’m going to make it worth it. All I needed was a chance. I’ll work hard to prove them right.” https://t.co/mwCQotn6OJ

The moment of truth arrived in the final round, and Peddle's patience finally yielded results. Overwhelmed with emotion, he described hearing his name announced as a blur, as his family erupted in celebration. Surrounded by about a dozen family members, Peddle felt immense joy and gratitude for their unwavering support.

For Peddle, this opportunity represents the realization of a lifelong dream. His phone has been buzzing with messages from friends and well-wishers in his hometown, who have eagerly followed his journey.

Now armed with a chance to prove himself at the highest level of professional hockey, Peddle is ready to seize the moment. Recognizing the dedication and sacrifices made to reach this point, he is grateful for the opportunity.

Following his selection, Tyler Peddle will join other prospects in a development camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Peddle's junior hockey career

Tyler Peddle, a winger from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, began his junior hockey career with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

In the 2021-22 season, Peddle played 65 games, tallying 17 goals and 18 assists for a total of 35 points. He also accumulated 22 penalty minutes and finished the season with a -19 plus/minus rating. In the playoffs that year, Peddle contributed with one assist in four games.

Tyler Peddle's performance in the following season, 2022-23, showcased his development and skill progression. He played 64 games and significantly improved his offensive output, recording 24 goals and 17 assists for a total of 41 points.

He also demonstrated physicality on the ice, amassing 36 penalty minutes. Despite his efforts, Peddle's plus/minus rating remained negative at -22. In the postseason, he continued to contribute with two goals and one assist in nine games, exhibiting his ability to perform under pressure.

These achievements caught the attention of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected Peddle in the seventh round, 224th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Poll : 0 votes