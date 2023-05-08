Who was Vic Stasiuk? Meet the legendary member of the "Uke Line" who passed away today

Former Boston Bruins winger, Vic Stasiuk, passed away over the weekend at the age of 93. The Lethbridge, Alberta native had an illustrious career in the National Hockey League (NHL), playing for three teams across 14 seasons. Stasiuk won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings (1952, 1954, 1955) before being traded to the Boston Bruins prior to the 1955-56 season.

Upon joining the Bruins, Stasiuk reunited with Johnny Bucyk and Bronco Horvath to form the iconic "Uke Line". All three Canadians had Ukrainian ancestry and played together several years earlier for the Edmonton Flyers of the Western Hockey League.

The trio formed one of the most memorable lines in franchise history. During the 1957-58 campaign, they became the first NHL line to have three different players score at least 20 goals in a single season.

Stasiuk was a consistent goal scorer for the Bruins. He scored 20 or more goals in four consecutive seasons, including a career-high 29 goals and 68 points during the 1959-60 season. Stasiuk played 378 games across parts of six seasons with Boston, compiling 125 goals and 166 assists.

Stasiuk was traded back to Detroit midway through the 1960-61 season. He spent the final three seasons of his NHL career with the organization. Overall, Stasiuk played in 745 NHL games, tallying 183 goals, 254 assists, and 437 points.

Vic Stasiuk's NHL coaching career

After hanging up the skates, Vic Stasiuk went on to have a lengthy career in coaching. He served as a head coach for the Philadelphia Flyers, California Golden Seals, and Vancouver Canucks, compiling a 88-153-66 record over four seasons.

Vic Stasiuk, a prominent figure in the world of hockey, left an incredible mark on the sport during his playing career. His numerous achievements and contributions to the game earned him a spot in the Ukrainian Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. It is a recognition that speaks to his significance in the sport and his proud Ukrainian heritage.

Vic Stasiuk's legacy stretches beyond his accolades and accomplishments. He will always be remembered for his role on one of the most iconic lines in NHL history. Although his passing has left a void in the hockey community, the stories of Stasiuk's remarkable career will ensure that his legacy lives on.

