Who was Walter Gretzky? Meet The Great One's father who suffered a stroke causing temporary memory loss

Walter Gretzky will always be remembered as the father of one of Canada's greatest ice hockey players, Wayne Gretzky. But his impact goes far beyond that title. Walter was a philanthropist, a coach and an inspiration to many. His passion for the game, his dedication to his family, and his charitable contributions left an enduring legacy that continues to touch lives.

Born on Oct. 8, 1938, Walter Gretzky's love for hockey began at a young age. Recognizing his son Wayne's talent and potential, he built a backyard rink where Wayne could hone his skills. From the age of three, Walter became Wayne's coach, devising innovative exercises and drills that helped shape Wayne into the hockey icon he became.

Walter's guidance and profound insights into the game were instrumental in Wayne's success, instilling in him valuable lessons like 'skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been.' His ability to anticipate the game's flow and pass on his insights to Wayne made a lasting impact on his son's playing style and decision-making.

Beyond his role in his son's career, Walter actively contributed to minor hockey in Canada and dedicated his time to numerous local, provincial and national charities.

His commitment to giving back earned him well-deserved recognition and honors. Walter's impact was not limited to the sport; his genuine warmth and infectious enthusiasm endeared him to fans and players alike, making every interaction with him special and memorable.

In addition to his contributions to hockey and philanthropy, Walter had a successful career as an installer and repairman for Bell Canada. However, his life took a turn when a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 1991 impaired his short-term memory. This experience formed the basis for the CBC movie "Waking Up Wally: The Walter Gretzky Story."

Walter Gretzky's philanthropic endeavors, books, and awards

Walter Gretzky's philanthropic endeavors included his involvement with the CNIB Foundation, where he and his family supported visually impaired Canadian university students through fundraising golf tournaments. Walter also established the SCORE program, which helped blind students learn computer skills, increasing their access to future employment opportunities.

Apart from his charitable work, Walter authored two books: "On Family, Hockey and Healing" and "Gretzky: From Backyard Rink to the Stanley Cup." These books offered insights into his experiences as a father and coach, recounting his journey with Wayne and the development of his prodigious hockey skills.

Walter Gretzky's contributions to society were widely recognized, and he received numerous accolades, including being named a Member of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of Ontario.

