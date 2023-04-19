Who is Wes McCauley? Get to know more about the referee being accused of bias against Toronto Maple Leafs

Wes McCauley is a 51-year-old former hockey player from Georgetown, Ontario, Canada. He currently works as a referee in the NHL. McCauley played collegiate hockey at Michigan State before becoming an official. He also had a brief pro hockey career.

Wes McCauley's father, John McCauley, was also a well-known NHL official, which influenced Wes' desire to become an official. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings as the 150th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft. However, McCauley didn't play a single game in the NHL.

Since being appointed as a full-time official in 2005, he's established himself as one of the top officials in the league. He's quite a popular figure among hockey fans known for his unique way of calling out the signals.

McCauley recently became the talk of the town in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning after Leafs fans heavily criticized him online for their defeat, blaming him for poor officiating.

A look at the officiating career of Wes McCauley

Due to an injury, Wes McCauley was forced to retire from the game of hockey and he announced his retirement in 1997.

Soon after retiring from his playing career, McCauley then followed the path of officiating the game, and in 2003 got a chance to become the referee in his first NHL game. McCauley first began officiating in the minor leagues and officiated various minor games in Ontario.

His officiating career took shape when the NHL appointed him as an official in the second-tier American Hockey League (AHL). On January 28, 2003, Wes McCauley officiated his first NHL game for the matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks.

McCauley wears the number 4 on his back. He made his playoff-referring debut during the 2007 Stanley Cup playoffs. He's been into the Stanley Cup Finals in the last eight out of 10 Finals and has been a part of officiating over 1,000 NHL games in his career so far.

Whenever Wes McCauley comes to the center of the ice to announce penalties or reviews, he's often referred to as the suspenseful referee by hockey fans.

