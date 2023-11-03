Who is Wes McCauley’s brother-in-law? All we know about David Frost's estranged relation with Sheldon Keefe

In the world of professional hockey, the story of Sheldon Keefe's complex relationship with David Frost has been a subject of concern and deep personal awakening. David Frost, the brother-in-law of Wes McCauley, has a contentious history, marked by allegations and legal proceedings.

Born in 1967, `Frost is a former junior ice hockey coach and NHL Players' Association sports agent, who is infamous for his reported involvement in a murder-for-hire plot by one of his clients, former St. Louis Blues forward Mike Danton.

Despite the tumultuous events that have surrounded his career, Frost has managed to maintain a presence in the hockey world. He currently operates a sports consulting service and has traveled across North America in this capacity. He even penned a hockey autobiography titled: "Frosty: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Going Up The Ranks To The NHL."

He has reportedly operated under various aliases and worked in different locations, including Laguna Niguel, California.

The darkest chapter of David Frost's life involves his legal troubles. In 2006, he faced 12 counts of sexual exploitation charges, which were alleged to have occurred between 1995 and 2001, during his time as the coach of the Quinte Hawks Junior hockey team.

The charges related to acts involving three females between the ages of 16 and 18. However, Frost was found not guilty on these charges in November 2008, with the judge citing concerns about the credibility of government witnesses.

However, his legal woes didn't stop there. In 2007, he was also charged with fraud, impersonation, and breach of probation for attempting to purchase gasoline using a credit card registered to Mike Danton, his former client.

Frost was eventually acquitted of all these charges, with Danton clarifying that he had given Frost permission to use the credit cards.

David Frost and Sheldon Keefe's controversy

Sheldon Keefe, who is currently the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, was allegedly subjected to mental and emotional abuse by Frost during his formative years in hockey.

He was reportedly notorious for effectively ostracizing teenage players from their families and had a group of devoted followers known as the "Frost disciples." Keefe, as one of these disciples, spent years under Frost's harmful influence.

Keefe's past paints a stark picture of a young player who disregarded his coaches while being manipulated by Frost, even receiving signals from the stands during games.

This period in his career was marked by discord with his teammates, including an incident where he refused to shake the hand of OHL commissioner David Branch during the 2000 Memorial Cup opening ceremony.

Moreover, Sheldon Keefe was a crucial witness at Frost's 2008 trial on four counts of sexually exploiting young hockey players, but the case ultimately ended in Frost's acquittal. Keefe's testimony remains under a publication ban, leaving the specifics of his experience in the shadows.