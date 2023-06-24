Who are Will Smith's parents, Bill and Colleen? Meet the baseball-swimming power couple that never played hockey

As Will Smith emerges as a top contender in the upcoming NHL draft, the influential figures behind his journey deserve recognition. Bill and Colleen Smith, his parents, have played a pivotal role in supporting their son's passion for hockey and shaping his path to success.

Bill Smith, his father, quickly recognized his son's abilities pretty early on. Interestingly, neither Bill nor Colleen had a background in hockey.

During his time at Lexington High School and Worcester Academy, Bill played baseball. Colleen, on the other hand, was at Creighton University, where she pursued swimming.

Bill, a real estate professional, played a crucial role in Will's hockey journey. As a former principal at Boyd/Smith, a luxury housing and commercial properties firm based in Boston, Bill possessed a deep understanding of real estate. Recognizing the advantages, he understood that purchasing a house in Michigan, where the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) is located, would be more advantageous than renting.

Will Smith's NTDP days: How his parents had to live apart for his career

Will Smith then focused on his hockey career, and Colleen joined him in Michigan. However, due to his professional commitments, Bill remained in Lexington. He frequently traveled to Michigan to attend Will's games, making the Boston-Detroit leg a regular journey.

The separation was not easy, but the Smiths found ways to support each other. Colleen ensured Will had the necessary nourishment, preparing meals and recovery shakes recommended by the NTDP's director of sports science.

Bill and Colleen's commitment to their son's hockey career goes beyond the physical and logistical support. Their unwavering belief in Will's potential and their sacrifices have shaped his character and skills.

