Who won 2024 NHL All-Star Game MVP? Team Matthews' standout star takes home top honor

With an excellent performance, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews won the NHL All-Star Game MVP. In a dazzling display of skill and hometown pride, Matthews electrified the Toronto crowd as he led Team Matthews to a 7-4 victory in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The win makes Auston Matthews the second-in-a-row hometown MVP. The Maple Leafs captain showcased his scoring prowess with two goals and an assist in the final.

The atmosphere at Scotiabank Arena was charged as Auston Matthews and his fellow Maple Leafs representatives took the ice in the All-Star game. Led by celebrity coach Justin Bieber, Mitchell Marner contributed with a goal, while Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each recorded an assist in the early going of the championship game.

Team Matthews faced off against Team McDavid in the final and emerged triumphant with a 7-4 victory. The game showcased offensive firepower, with Clayton Keller, Mathew Barzal and Alex DeBrincat each chipping in with a goal and two assists.

The goaltending duties for Team Matthews were split between Igor Shesterkin, who faced 11 shots in the first period and Jake Oettinger, who stopped eight of nine shots in the second.

In the end, Auston Matthews was the difference maker between the two teams, with two game-defining goals that separated Team Matthews from Team McDavid.

Auston Matthews shouts out Toronto crowd after winning NHL All-Star Game MVP

Auston Matthews, not only delivering on the ice but also assuming the role of captain, displayed leadership and skill throughout the All-Star Game. His two goals, an assist in the final, and a strong overall performance earned him the prestigious NHL All-Star Game MVP title.

Reflecting on the victory, Matthews expressed his gratitude for the support of the home crowd and the contributions of his teammates. The win secured a $1 million prize for Team Matthews, a reward that will be split among the players who contributed to the success of the squad.

While Matthews may have had a quieter showing in the semifinal with only one assist, he undoubtedly made a significant impact when it mattered most – in the final game that crowned his team as the 2024 NHL All-Star champions.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' faithful were treated to a memorable performance from their captain. Auston Matthews' NHL All-Star Game MVP-worthy display added another accolade to his impressive career.