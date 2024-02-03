Who won the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fastest Skater event?

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid lived up to the hype at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, asserting his dominance in the NHL Fastest Skater event and clinching his fourth victory in the category. McDavid even surpassed his previous result from 2018 en route to winning the entire event tonight in Toronto.

Expand Tweet

As the favorite heading into the competition, McDavid did not disappoint, showcasing his extraordinary speed on the ice. Competing against William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Mat Barzal, McDavid's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Barzal, who held the lead with a time of 13.519, found himself outpaced by McDavid, who blazed through the course in an impressive 13.408 seconds.

This victory marked McDavid's fourth NHL Fastest Skater title in his career, solidifying his status as one of the speediest players in the league. His time in the event also earned him the seventh spot in skills competition history and marked his fourth appearance in the top 10.

How Connor McDavid won All-Star Skills Competition

However, McDavid's success didn't end there. The Oilers captain parlayed his NHL All-Star Fastest Skater triumph into an overall victory for the evening, securing wins in multiple categories. This achievement marked McDavid's first time being crowned the overall winner of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Not only did Connor McDavid dominate in the All-Star Fastest Skater competition, but he also dominated in most of the other competitions as well. McDavid took home the crown in the Stick Handling competition and the Accuracy Shooting competition. Notably, it wasn't his first time winning those competitions either.

The final round added a sense of drama. Heading into the final event, McDavid would have to beat Cale Makar's time in the Obstacle Course to win the event. Not only did he win, but he blasted Makar's score out of the water to become the first-ever overall individual winner in the NHL Skills Competitions.

Expand Tweet

In response to previous criticisms about the lack of intensity in the competition, the NHL implemented a significant incentive for the players. A $1 million prize awaited the overall winner, determined by a points system.

Points were allocated based on the final standings in each of the seven events, with the winner receiving five points, second place earning four points and so on. Players finishing sixth place or lower received zero points. McDavid's consistent excellence across various skills competitions ultimately earned him the coveted $1 million prize.