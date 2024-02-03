Who won the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Hardest Shot event?

In a thrilling exhibition of skill and precision at the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities, Cale Makar emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Hardest Shot event.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman unleashed a blistering shot, clocking in at an impressive 102.56 miles per hour, narrowly edging out Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who recorded a formidable 102.34 miles per hour.

Makar's triumph in the Hardest Shot event contributed significantly to his overall dominance in the All-Star competition. Leading with 11 points through four events, he showcased both offensive prowess and defensive prowess on the ice.

His stellar performance placed him at the forefront, with a one-point lead over Elias Pettersson, four points ahead of Mathew Barzal and six points ahead of the formidable duo of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Connor McDavid won the NHL Obstacle Course, his fourth win in eight events. Makar also showed excellent performance, consistently being strong in all the games.

The Hardest Shot event highlighted Makar's skill. He received praise for his performance, earning him well-deserved recognition among the elite talents gathered at the 2024 NHL All-Star showcase.

Analyzing the NHL All-Star hardest shot with Chara's hardest shot in NHL history

When it comes to the NHL All-Star Hardest Shot competition, Zdeno Chara's legacy looms large.

The legendary former Boston Bruins captain has the top record in NHL history — a stunning 108.8 mph shot documented in 2012. Chara's winning spree kicked off in 2007, leading to five straight wins in the shooting showdown.

Chara first won with a 100.4 mph shot. That was fast but didn't beat Al Iafrate's 1993 record of 105.2 mph, but in 2009, Chara made history, beating Iafrate's record by 0.2 mph, sending fans wild at the Bell Center in Montreal.

Chara is big, six-foot-nine, and heavy, 256 pounds. His strength comes from his size and hard training. He may not score as many goals now but is still tough to beat, especially in the Hardest Shot contest.

In 2020, Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens took the title with a shot that zoomed at 106.5 mph. However, in 2022, Victor Hedman from the Tampa Bay Lightning nabbed victory with a 103.2 mph shot.

These feats showcase the evolution of power in the Hardest Shot competition, with Chara's legendary record still standing tall, which remains a testament to his remarkable prowess.