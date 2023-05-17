Who is Xavier Gutierrez? Get to know all about Arizona Coyotes CEO

Xavier Gutierrez is a trailblazing business executive and investor who made history by becoming the first Latino president and CEO in the NHL.

Leading the Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club, Gutierrez assumes a pivotal role in overseeing all business operations, strategic planning, significant organizational decision-making and government relations for the team.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Gutierrez brings a wealth of experience in investment management, corporate strategy and operations, finance and business development.

Background and professional journey

Before his current role with the Coyotes, Xavier Gutierrez served as managing firector at Clearlake Capital Group, a prominent private investment firm, managing over $75 billion in institutional capital.

He held the position of chief investment officer at Meruelo Group, a family office and management company, as well as president and chief investment officer at Meruelo Investment Partners.

Additionally, Gutierrez has worked with reputable organizations like Phoenix Realty Group, Latham & Watkins, Lehman Brothers and the National Football League Office.

Philanthropy and leadership

Notably, Xavier Gutierrez is a dedicated philanthropist and corporate leader. He serves on multiple boards and advisory councils, including those of the Commercial Bank of California, ARCTOS Northstar Acquisition Corp, Janus International Group and the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC).

Gutierrez's commitment extends to his involvement with the Arizona Community Foundation, where he serves as a board director and member of the Investment Committee.

He also holds positions on the boards and advisory boards of several influential organizations, including the Aspen Institute Latinos & Society Program, Pro Sports Assembly, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and Teach for America.

Entrepreneurship and innovation

In 2020, Xavier Gutierrez co-founded SUMA Wealth, an innovative financial technology company with a mission to eliminate the Latinx wealth gap.

As board chairman, he leads the company's efforts in engaging, educating and empowering the Latinx community through culturally relevant content, financial tools, and services.

Education and personal life

Born and raised in San Jose, California, Xavier Gutierrez attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, an all-boys Jesuit high school.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts (BA) cum laude in Government from Harvard University and later obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) from Stanford Law School. Gutierrez resides in Paradise Valley, Arizona, with his wife Jericca, and son Xavi.

Xavier Gutierrez, Arizona Coyotes CEO, champions inclusivity & business growth in hockey's desert domain

Xavier Gutierrez is focused on introducing ice hockey to the fast-growing, young population in Phoenix and its surrounding areas. He emphasizes the importance of actively welcoming potential fans and integrating their support into the team's core business plan.

Having previously worked as a private equity investor at Clearlake Capital, Gutierrez understands the shift in sports ownership towards institutional investors who prioritize franchise value growth. He notes that the sports industry is evolving into a global, institutional and tech-oriented business with investment from firms like Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Group and Bain Capital.

Gutierrez reckons increasing the Coyotes' business means catering to the local market, particularly the Latino population that makes up 43% of Maricopa County. By embracing diversity and focusing on young, female, diverse, tech-savvy and purpose-driven fans, the Coyotes aim to grow their fanbase and shape broader conversations within the community.

This vision aligns with the philosophy of owner Alex Meruelo, the first Latino NHL franchise owner, and his family, who are actively involved in running the team. Gutierrez recognizes the influence sports teams have in their communities and sees inclusivity as a means to reflect and engage with the diverse fanbase they seek to cultivate.

Poll : 0 votes