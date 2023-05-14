Who is Yanni Gourde's wife? Meet Marie-Andree

Yanni Gourde is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who has made quite a name for himself in the NHL.

Yanni Gourde is married to Marie-Andree who hails from Sainte-Marie, a city in Quebec. She met Gourde while he was playing junior football for Victoriaville in Quebec in 2009. Before meeting the 31-year-old, Marie-Andree was familiar with hockey, but was not aware of the grind and constant travel that came with it. Nonetheless, the two hit it off and began dating. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Yanni and Marie-Andree have since built a beautiful life together and have two children, a daughter named Emma and a newborn baby girl, Demi Davis Gourde, born on September 15, 2022. The couple announced the good news through their Instagram account.

Yanni Gourde has always been vocal about how important his family is to him, and gives credit to his wife for helping him immensely. Despite his demanding career as a professional hockey player, Yanni Gourde has found a way to balance his responsibilities as a husband and father.

Yanni Gourde's wife on supporting the team, quarantine activities, and looking ahead at the fall season

In an interview in June 2021 with By Angela, Marie-Andree Gourde shared her experience of not being able to enter the bubble during the conference finals due to the strict protocol and restrictions. She explained that the families of the team members decided to support each other during the testing times. It was a difficult decision, but they knew it was necessary to keep everyone safe.

Unfortunately, the bubble hasn’t been what we thought it was going to be. We were told that families were going to be included for the conference final, but the process was so hard, making it nearly impossible for us to go.

Marie is always looking forward to the off-season when her husband has time off from the game. She also shared that her favorite part of quarantine with her husband, was making DIY projects together, going rollerblading and making homemade pizza among other things.

She has acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of the players in order for them to perform for their teams. The families play an important role in supporting them during the season, and Marie recognizes the strength and resilience of fellow better-halves.

Marie and her family remain connected to the team. The support they offer during the highs and lows of the game help in creating a strong bond and enhance the overall team culture.

