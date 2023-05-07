Who are Zach Benson's parents, Darcy and Jaclyn? What is their nationality?

Zach Benson, a talented 17-year-old hockey prodigy, has recently garnered attention for his potential future as a star in hockey. Zach's parents, Darcy and Jaclyn, are Canadian natives and have deep connections to the carnival industry.

Zach Benson's family owns West Coast Amusements, a Chilliwack, B.C. based company that provides midway rides and attractions for fairs and carnivals across Western Canada. The company was founded by Zach's great-grandparents. His parents, as well as his brothers Levi and Dylan, are all involved in the business.

Frequent travel during the summer months to operate the carnival circuit might seem like it could hamper Zach's development as a hockey player. However, the family has found ways to balance both passions. Jaclyn would book the boys into hockey camps in every town they visited in order to could keep up with their training.

It's a strategy that seems to have paid off, as Zach impressed during the 24-game hub season in Regina, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 24 games for the Winnipeg Ice. His sense and willingness to learn were immediately apparent to head coach James Patrick.

It's worth noting that Darcy and Jaclyn were understandably nervous when they dropped Zach off at his first training camp in Regina. But their faith in their son has come to fruition. Zach Benson shows great promise to become a future NHL star.

Zach Benson's performance and the possibility to become a future NHL star.

Zach Benson is a name that hockey fans need to remember. Although he is not eligible for the NHL draft until 2023, he has already made a name for himself on the ice. With his impressive skills, particularly his clutch performances in big moments, Benson has the potential to become a big name in the world of ice hockey.

Benson's talent was on full display at the Capital City Challenge, where he helped Canada Black force overtime with an incredible game-tying goal in the gold medal game. He finished the tournament as the top scorer, cementing his reputation as a player who thrives in pressure situations.

Benson's success is not limited to international tournaments, however. He has also been a key contributor for his team, the Winnipeg ICE. He has shown himself to be a dynamic offensive play driver with both scoring and passing abilities.

Despite his relatively small size, Benson has adjusted well to playing in a bigger league and is starting to figure out how to use his speed and hand-eye coordination to maximum effect.

