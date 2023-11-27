Who is Zach Hyman's wife? All we know about Oilers forward's partner Alannah Hyman's personal life

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman is a renowned ice hockey player who has been married to Alannah Mozes for four years. Mozes is a lawyer hailing from the Toronto Financial District. They sealed their commitment with a wedding at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2019, and now, they reside in Edmonton, Canada.

The couple's journey started during college when Zach Hyman played for Princeton University. Despite the twists in Hyman's athletic journey, including an athletic scholarship and a commitment to the University of Michigan, the pair's love remained strong.

The roots of Zach Hyman and Alannah Mozes' relationship trace back to 2010, evolving from college romance to a lifelong partnership. Hyman's Instagram showcases the couple's journey, highlighting the support they've provided each other throughout their early 20s.

Mozes' achievements extend beyond being Hyman's supportive partner. A law graduate from Osgoode Hall Law School in 2017, she has carved a successful career in law. Born to Dr. Rami Mozes and Cheryl Herman, Alannah's family includes sisters Rachael and Hailie. Her father is a clinical supervisor at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine.

Alannah and Zach share a Jewish background, attending the Anne & Max Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto during their high school years. Alannah continued her education at Queen's University, receiving an honors bachelor's degree before pursuing law at Osgoode Hall.

Zach's proposal in January 2018, announced on Instagram, led to their wedding a year later. Their family has expanded with two sons, Theo Hyman (born Dec. 21, 2020) and Bennett Ashton Hyman (born Aug. 10, 2022). Their enduring love, Alannah's intelligence and Zach's sports career make them a great couple.

Zach Hyman is also a best-selling author, apart from being a professional hockey player

In addition to his accomplishments in ice hockey, Zach Hyman is a best-selling author affiliated with Penguin Random House. His award-winning children's books, including "The Bambino and Me" and "Hockey Hero," have garnered critical acclaim.

Hyman's book "The Magician's Secret," released in 2018, became a best-seller and was nominated for the 2019 Blue Spruce Award. Hyman continues his literary journey with a fourth children's book, possibly delving into the world of basketball, showcasing his versatility, knowledge and creative storytelling beyond the hockey arena.