"Whoever made this list should be fired" - NHL fans left debating over TSN’s top 10 U-24 player rankings

The recent release of TSN's rankings for the top 10 U-24 players has sparked a lot of discussion among NHL fans. This list, which highlights the young players in the league, has generated differing opinions and controversy.

Connor Bedard claimed the spot, closely followed by Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes, with Tim Stutzle and Rasmus Dahlin completing the five rankings. Moritz Seider, Jake Sanderson, Cole Caufield, Owen Power and Leo Carlsson filled the remaining spots.

Fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disagreements. Particularly, one fan posted,

"Whoever made this list should be fired."

According to fans, players' performances and potential have been neglected, and the list does not truly represent the landscape of the NHL's young talent.

Here are some fan reactions:

However, it's important to recognize that such lists are subjective by nature and can be interpreted differently by individuals. They consider a combination of factors, including performance, growth potential and perceived impact on their teams.

The ongoing debate surrounding TSN rankings for the 10 U-24 players serves as a testament to the passion and loyalty of NHL fans. Despite the controversy, the list has succeeded in sparking conversation and bringing attention to the league's promising young players.

The 2023-2024 NHL season so far

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins have been leading the way with a win rate of 76.5%, having won 13 out of their 17 games. The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are not behind, boasting win rates of 75% and 66.7%, respectively.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning have also been delivering performances, making the competition in the Eastern Conference highly intense.

Moving on to the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are tied for first place with a 68.4% win rate. The Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars have also put up impressive numbers, with victory rates of 64.7% and 70.6%, respectively.

Additionally, keep an eye on the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets as they prove to be promising teams in the Western Conference.

While team achievements have been remarkable, individual players have also made their mark. Connor McDavid remains a force in the league, consistently securing scoring titles.

Matthew Tkachuk from the Florida Panthers has impressed with back-to-back seasons, scoring over 100 points and showcasing his skills. Jack Hughes is another player to watch, as his game translates well into playoff environments.

On the defensive end, Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins has scored an impressive 101 points for a defenseman. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets have both played roles in their team’s achievements as goaltenders.