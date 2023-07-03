Why has Alex DeBrincat not been traded from Ottawa Senators yet?

The ongoing trade discussions involving Alex DeBrincat of the Ottawa Senators have left fans wondering why a deal has yet to be completed. Insight from Tyler Ray, a hockey enthusiast, and Bruce Garrioch, a respected Postmedia hockey columnist, provides different perspectives on the matter.

According to Tyler Ray, the Senators were eager to secure a long-term commitment from DeBrincat. They recognized his talent and value to the team, making them keen on signing him to a contract extension.

However, DeBrincat's camp expressed concerns about committing long-term, as the allure of unrestricted free agency (UFA) was enticing. This made it difficult for the Senators to present an offer that could surpass the potential benefits of exploring the open market.

In contrast, Bruce Garrioch offers a different viewpoint. He reveals that the Senators requested DeBrincat to provide a list of teams where he would be willing to sign a long-term contract. Surprisingly, two teams on the list showed no interest in acquiring him, while the remaining three were hesitant to offer the desired contract terms. Suggesting that DeBrincat's agent may have misjudged the trade market and the willingness of teams to meet the player's demands.

Bruce Garrioch said:

"Here's what you're missing from this take. The Senators said give us a list of teams where you'd be willing to sign long-term. He gave them five teams and two weren't even slightly interested. The other three don't want to give him the term. That's a huge miss on his agent's part"

Ultimately, finding the right trade fit involves numerous factors and negotiations between the involved teams. In the case of DeBrincat, the Senators are likely seeking a trade package that aligns with their long-term plans and addresses their specific needs.

A look at Alex DeBrincat's NHL career

After joining the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017-18 season, Alex DeBrincat made an immediate impact, scoring 28 goals and earning the Blackhawks Player of the Year Award as a rookie. In the following season, DeBrincat continued to impress, reaching 41 goals and 76 points.

Alex DeBrincat signed a contract extension with the Blackhawks in 2019 but experienced a slight dip in production. However, he rebounded in the 2020-21 season, scoring his 100th NHL goal and finishing with 32 goals and 56 points in just 52 games.

Alex DeBrincat was named an alternate captain for the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 season, where he recorded a career-high 41 goals and 78 points. In July 2022, DeBrincat was traded to the Ottawa Senators. The 25-year-old registered 27 goals and 39 assists.

