"Why is it always the Ducks": Carolina Hurricanes fans puzzled after first-period collapse in loss to Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks overcame the Carolina Hurricanes with a commanding 6-3 win to mark their first win of the season at home on Sunday night. Frank Vatrano scored his fourth NHL hat-trick and the winning goal for the Ducks. Hurricanes fans reacted to their first-period collapse.

The Hurricanes got off to a sloppy start, falling behind 3-0 in the first period. Their best chances came in the third period when Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas cut the deficit to one goal.

However, the Ducks' effort and resilience in the final period were brilliant. They prevented the Hurricanes from mounting a comeback, handing them their first defeat of the season.

Fans were disappointed and puzzled with their team's showing and took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts, with one fan posting

"Why is it always the ducks who have our number"

How Anaheim Ducks beat the Carolina Hurricanes

Sam Carrick put the Ducks on board after firing the puck back into the net from the left faceoff circle. Brett Leason set up the goal in the 6:52 mark of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Frank Vatrano gave the Ducks a two-goal advantage. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov scored his first NHL goal to five the Ducks a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, Teuvo Teravainen put the Hurricanes back into the game, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Vatarano's second goal on the night at the 16:44 mark left the Hurricanes three goals behind.

The second period ended with a massive brawl, with players from both teams dropping their gloves. In the third period, the Hurricanes' Teravainen scored his second via a powerplay, thanks to an assist from Brent Burns, to cut the Ducks' lead to 4-2. Martin Necas' goal came on a powerplay at the 15:29 mark to put Carolina a goal behind.

However, with less than two minutes remaining, Cam Fowler's goal and Vatrano's hat-trick ended the Hurricanes' hopes as the Anaheim Ducks recorded their first win of the season, 6-3. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves with a .914 SV% for the Ducks.

The Carolina Hurricanes next play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET.