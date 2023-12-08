Why is Andrei Svechnikov not playing tonights vs Calgary Flames? Hurricanes provide injury update on winger

Andrei Svechnikov will be out for tonight's clash against Calgary Flames due to an upper-body injury. The winger's sidelining was a game-time decision as he had already travelled with the team to Saddledome Arena in Calgary.

Andri Svechnikov's injury update was made by the official Hurricanes PR account on X.

With Svechnikov out of the lineup, Martinook or Noesen are likely to take his spot in the Canes' second unit.

Here's what the Hurricanes prospective lines look like against Flames:

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

- Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

The Russian winger's last game was last night against the Edmonton Oilers, where the Hurricanes sufferes a crushing 6-1 loss. After a first period collapse which sparked a fiery comment from head coach Rod Brind'Amour, the Canes were unable to make a comback.