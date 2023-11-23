Why did Antti Raanta exit game against Edmonton Oilers? 

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after the first period due to precautionary reasons, citing a lower-body injury. Raanta, who had played the majority of the Hurricanes' games this season, boasted a 5-2 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

With Carolina already missing goaltender Frederik Andersen due to a blood clotting issue, Raanta's absence raises concerns about the team's depth at the position. The Hurricanes were leading 4-1 when Raanta exited the game after stopping seven of eight shots in the first period.

In Raanta's absence, Pyotr Kochetkov took over goaltending duties for the remainder of the game. If Raanta's injury extends beyond Wednesday, Kochetkov is likely to assume the primary goaltending role, with Yaniv Perets potentially being called up from the ECHL as an emergency depth option.

In the meantime, the team faces the challenge of maintaining a strong presence in the net with Andersen sidelined and Raanta's status uncertain.

Antti Raanta's journey from Finland to the NHL

His recent performances for the Carolina Hurricanes include a notable victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov 18, making 28 saves with a .929 save percentage.

Raanta's journey to the NHL began in his native Finland, where he excelled in the Finnish Elite League with Lukko and Assat. The 2012-13 season marked a standout year for him, leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage, earning accolades such as the Lasse Oksanen Award for the league's best player and the Urpo Ylonen Award as the top goalie.

Upon joining the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, Raanta quickly made an impact, starting with a win against the Calgary Flames in his debut. He continued to impress, earning a shutout in his rookie season.

Traded to the New York Rangers in 2015, Raanta maintained his stellar performance, boasting an 11-6-2 record with a 2.24 GAA and .919 save percentage. A subsequent trade to the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 saw him achieve a 21-17-6 record with a remarkable .930 save percentage.

In 2021, Antti Raanta signed with the Hurricanes, contributing to the team's success by winning the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside Frederik Andersen. The dynamic duo allowed the fewest goals in the league during the regular season, solidifying Raanta's reputation as a reliable goaltender.