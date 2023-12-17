Why was Antti Raanta waived by Carolina Hurricanes? Closer look at his 2023 season decline

Antti Raanta, the seasoned 34-year-old goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, has recently found himself on NHL waivers, marking an interesting turn of events following a less-than-stellar performance in the 2023 season. The decision to place him on waivers comes in the wake of statistical declines that stand in stark contrast to his previous three seasons with the team.

This season, Raanta's struggle is evident in his performance metrics, notably a 3.61 goals-against average (GAA) and a .854 save percentage over 14 games, with 12 starts. These figures represent a considerable deviation from his earlier achievements, where he maintained a more impressive 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 69 games.

A particular highlight of Raanta's challenging season was a recent game against the Nashville Predators, where he allowed six goals. This performance further underscored the goaltender's difficulties on the ice and likely played a role in the team's decision to place him on waivers.

Despite signing a one-year contract with the Hurricanes in July, Antti Raanta's on-ice struggles have persisted, leading to a rather disappointing 6-5-1 win-loss-overtime record. The decision to waive a player mid-season, especially one with Raanta's history and experience, suggests that the team is actively seeking solutions to address their goaltending challenges.

The possibility of Antti Raanta getting acquired

Having entered the NHL scene with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013-14 season, Antti Raanta has since played for the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Hurricanes. Notably, he shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Frederik Andersen in the 2021-22 season.

His standout performance occurred during the 2017-18 season in Arizona, where he boasted a 21-17-6 record in 47 games, showcasing a 2.24 GAA and an impressive .930 SV%.

In the 2022-23 season, the last year of his two-year contract with the Hurricanes, Raanta played a pivotal role in the team securing the Metropolitan Division title with a 19-3-3 record. He secured a one-year extension with a salary of $1.5 million, a slight decrease from his previous $2 million salary.

While his remaining salary would be prorated due to the quarter completion of the NHL season, only 13 teams in the league have cap space exceeding $912k. This implies that any team interested in acquiring Antti Raanta would need to employ creative strategies to manage their financial constraints.