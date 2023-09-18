Why is BizWasRight trending on X? Exploring reason behind NHL's viral trend on social media

In the fast-paced world of social media, trends can emerge swiftly. One such trend that has recently taken the NHL community by storm is 'BizWasRight'. This intriguing hashtag has piqued the curiosity of hockey fans, leaving many to wonder about its origins.

At the heart of this viral phenomenon lies the Spittin Chiclets podcast and one of its hosts Paul Bissonnette. Spittin' Chiclets is a unique platform that has become a source of unfiltered and candid discussions within the hockey world. As a result, the podcast has gained credibility as a platform where players talk to players, providing fans with authentic, player-centric content.

The 'BizWasRight' trend traces its roots to a specific episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, featuring Paul Bissonnette, widely known as "Biz Nasty." During this episode, Biz Nasty made a bold and controversial claim, alleging that Mike Babcock, former NHL coach, had made a disturbing request to one of his players.

Biz on the podcast said:

"I get a text from a player. He goes, 'Have you heard what Babcock is up to again?' I'm like, 'No.' He gets to Columbus and one of the first things he does is he calls in Boone Jenner, the captain of the team and says let me see the photos in your phone, I want to know the type of person you are. What the f**k is going on?"

This claim, that Babcock had asked a player to hand over all the photos on their phone, which were then displayed on his office TV, shocked the hockey community.

Initially, some within the hockey community met Biz Nasty's claim with skepticism, accusing those who supported it of jealousy. However, the story did not end there. An investigation was promptly launched, and its findings confirmed the validity of Biz Nasty's claims.

The 'BizWasRight' trend began with revelations about Mike Babcock's actions.

The outcome of Paul Bissonnette's claim led to the BizWasRight trend going viral

Following the validation of Paul Bissonnette's claim, Mike Babcock stepped down as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his response Babcock said:

“Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction.”

In prior interviews, Babcock expressed his enthusiasm for coaching a youthful Blue Jackets squad. He lamented missing the chance to collaborate with this promising group of players.