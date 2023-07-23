Why did Boston Bruins part ways with controversial 2023 NHL draft pick Mitchell Miller?

Last year on November 4, the Boston Bruins faced significant backlash after announcing the signing of Mitchell Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 21-year-old defenseman had a troubling past, having pled guilty at the age of 14 to one count of assault and one count of violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act. These charges were put on him after vile acts against a developmentally challenged classmate named Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

Miller's troubled history had already led the Arizona Coyotes to renounce his rights just three weeks after selecting him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. Nevertheless, the Bruins signed him, and the public outrage that followed was so intense that the team had no choice but to publicly disassociate itself from Miller two days later.

Subsequently, Miller was sent home by Boston and was not allowed to play for the AHL Providence, but he remained under contract, entitled to a significant annual signing bonus and NHL base salary.

The situation took another twist when it was discovered that the Bruins had terminated Miller's contract without placing him on unconditional waivers, as required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) filed a grievance against the termination, leading to a confidential settlement between the parties. As part of this agreement, Boston was released from its obligation to Miller, who was granted free agency and received an undisclosed sum.

Although the details of the settlement were kept confidential, they are now public after almost five months. The agreement was reached in February that Miller was no longer under contract with the Bruins. However, his name remained on the team's minor league roster on CapFriendly and other websites. Now he is likely to explore opportunities in European leagues.

The Boston Bruins have agreed to one-year contracts with DiPietro, Regula, and Walsh

On July 17, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney signed three players to one-year, two-way contracts with an NHL cap hit of $775,000 each. The players are goaltender Michael DiPietro, defenseman Alec Regula, and defenseman Reilly Walsh.

DiPietro, 24, had notable performances in the AHL and ECHL during the 2022-23 season, showcasing impressive statistics. He has played 75 AHL games in his career, recording 40 wins with a 2.83 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. DiPietro was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2017.

Regula, 22, played 51 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs in the 2022-23 season, accumulating 21 points. He also participated in four NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the same season. Regula was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018.

Walsh, 24, played 71 AHL games with the Utica Comets in the 2022-23 season, amassing 41 points. He made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils in the 2021-22 season. In his AHL career, Walsh has recorded 99 points. He was drafted by the Devils in 2017.

