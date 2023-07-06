Why Calgary Flames fans should be pumped after signing Jordan Oesterle?

The Calgary Flames made an intriguing move in free agency by signing 31-year-old depth defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year contract worth $925,000.

Oesterle, a product of the AHL, brings experience and versatility to the Flames' blue line. Having played as a reliable third-pairing defenseman for the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Oesterle has showcased his defensive skills while also demonstrating a scoring touch.

With a stacked defensive lineup, Oesterle is likely to start as the seventh defenseman for the Flames but has the talent to step up effectively in the event of injuries.

Jordan Oesterle's signing brings defensive depth and versatility

With a stacked blue line that features top defensemen, Jordan Oesterle's signing provides the Flames with added depth and versatility on defense.

His experience playing on both the right and left sides of the ice gives the coaching staff flexibility when managing the lineup or addressing injuries. Oesterle's ability to seamlessly transition between positions will ensure that the Flames' defensive corps remains solid and capable, even in challenging situations.

His presence as the seventh defenseman will provide valuable insurance for the team, enhancing overall defensive stability.

Oesterle's reliable performance and scoring touch

Jordan Oesterle has proven to be a reliable defenseman during his time in the NHL, making him a valuable asset for the Flames.

His consistent performance as a third-pairing defender with the Red Wings demonstrates his ability to handle defensive responsibilities effectively. Additionally, Oesterle has displayed a scoring touch in the last few seasons, contributing offensively from the blue line.

While his offensive production may not be his primary role, his ability to chip in with timely goals and assists adds another dimension to his game and provides an unexpected boost to the Flames' overall offensive output.

Steady leadership and mentorship

As a veteran defenseman, Jordan Oesterle brings leadership and mentorship qualities to the Flames' locker room.

Having played for multiple NHL teams, he has a wealth of experience that can benefit the younger defensemen on the roster. His leadership qualities will contribute to fostering a positive team culture with a new coach and a cohesive defensive unit.

The signing of Jordan Oesterle by the Calgary Flames brings added depth, versatility and experience to their blue line.

As the team's seventh defenseman, Oesterle's role may primarily be one of support and filling in when injuries occur. However, his reliability, scoring touch and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to the team.

Oesterle's signing adds another dimension to the Flames' already strong defensive lineup, enhancing their chances of success in the upcoming season.

