Why did Cassie Campbell leave Sportsnet? Looking at the Olympic medialist's next venture with PWHL

Cassie Campbell, a prominent figure in the world of hockey, recently announced her departure from broadcasting to join the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) as a special advisor. The announcement came during Monday Night Hockey, amid a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.

Campbell, a three-time Olympian with the Canadian women's national team, has been a trailblazer in the sport for over three decades, contributing as a player, broadcaster and executive. Her decision to transition to a role with the PWHL signifies a strategic move to impact further and advance women's hockey.

In a statement from the PWHL, Campbell expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity:

“The opportunity to join the PWHL, and continue to have an impact on the women's game, was one that I absolutely had to accept. I'm extremely pleased to take an active advisory role in the advancement of a top pro league that is so full of promise.”

The PWHL is a newly established six-team league, emerging after the absorption of the former Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association into the Premier Hockey Federation. Campbell-Pascall's involvement is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the league's future, which is set to kick off its inaugural season on Jan. 1, with a game between Toronto and New York.

As a respected Olympian and Order of Canada recipient, Cassie Campbell's decision to join the PWHL underscores her commitment to the growth and development of professional women's hockey, marking a significant chapter in her illustrious career.

Cassie Campbell: A catalyst for success in PWHL, blending leadership and legacy

As Cassie Campbell joins the PWHL as a special advisor, her impact on the league is anticipated to be nothing short of transformative. Jayna Hefford, PWHL SVP of Hockey Operations, praised her for her outstanding leadership and profound knowledge of the game, as Campbell-Pascall brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

With a remarkable on-ice career, including two Olympic gold medals and an induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, Campbell's legacy is unparalleled. Transitioning seamlessly from player to broadcaster, she made history as the first woman to provide color commentary on Hockey Night in Canada. Her executive roles with Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee, coupled with her consultancy for Canada’s National Women’s Team, further solidified her as a pivotal figure in women's hockey.

As the PWHL kicks off its inaugural season, Cassie Campbell's expertise promises to propel the league to new heights, symbolizing a seamless blend of passion and proficiency in the evolving landscape of women's professional hockey.