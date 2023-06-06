Why is Chris Chelios not returning to ESPN? NHL legend's contract situation explored

In a recent development, renowned NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios will not return to ESPN as an in-studio NHL analyst for the upcoming season. That comes amid part of larger staff cuts at Disney, which owns ESPN, as they look to reduce costs by $5.5 billion, eliminating approximately 7,000 jobs.

Chelios, 61, joined ESPN when the network had acquired NHL broadcasting rights before the 2021-22 season. Before his tenure with ESPN, he served as an NHL analyst on FS1 and worked in the front office for the Detroit Red Wings.

Known for his impressive 26-year playing career, Chelios played 1,651 games, the second-most by an NHL defenseman. He secured three Stanley Cups — one with the Montreal Canadiens and two with the Detroit Red Wings. He was also a three-time Norris Trophy winner, receiving the accolade in 1989, 1993 and 1996.

While ESPN declined to comment on the matter, sources indicate that Chelios' contract was not renewed as part of the overall staff reduction at Disney. The departure of Chelios is expected to be followed by other notable names leaving the network in the near future.

During his time at ESPN, Chelios has had the opportunity to work alongside esteemed former NHL players like Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan.

As fans bid farewell to Chris Chelios' insights and analysis on ESPN's NHL broadcasts, the departure serves as a reminder of the challenging landscape faced by sports media networks and tough decisions they must make to adapt and streamline operations in a changing industry.

Chris Chelios's net worth and career earnings

Chris Chelios has established a remarkable net worth of $80 million. During his time in the NHL, Chelios accumulated an estimated total of $61,321,976 in salary earnings, reflecting his immense contribution to the sport.

Chelios enjoyed a lengthy and illustrious career, spanning 26 seasons in the NHL. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and leadership qualities, he achieved great success on the ice. His highest-earning season came in 2002-2003, when he earned an impressive $5.5 million.

He played for multiple teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. He secured three Stanley Cups, one with the Canadiens in 1986, and two with the Red Wings, in 2002 and 2008. Additionally, Chelios was a three-time Norris Trophy winner, recognized as the league's best defenseman in 1989, 1993 and 1996.

Beyond his on-ice achievements, Chris Chelios's net worth is also attributed to various endorsement deals, investments and business ventures. Known for his charismatic personality and marketability, he capitalized on his fame and reputation to build a successful financial portfolio.

