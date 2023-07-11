Why is Claude Provost not in the Hockey Hall of Fame?

Claude Provost was a part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty that won nine Stanley Cups but he is not in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Provost was primarily a checker and a defensive forward and wasn't someone who was a star player on the Canadiens teams. With that, he was never in the spotlight like the other players on the Habs team like Jean Beliveau, Jacques Plante, Rocket Richard and Henri Richard among others.

However, Provost still played a key role in helping the Canadiens and won nine Stanley Cups over 15 seasons, so does have a resume to be in the Hall of Fame.

Although there is no real reason why Claude Provost is not in the Hall of Fame, it is likely due to him not being one of the better players in the Canadiens dynasty. When people talk about those teams, Provost's name isn't talked about, in large part due to the fact he didn't fill the stat sheet.

Claude Provost's career

Claude Provost did have an amazing NHL career as he played 15 seasons and recorded 254 goals and 335 assists for 589 points in 1,005 games played.

Although the point totals aren't Hall of Fame worthy, Provost was one of the best defensive forwards of his time. At his retirement, Provost was ninth all-time among forwards in defensive point shares. His role was to shut down the likes of Ted Lindsey and Bobby Hull, which played a key role in the Habs being able to win those games.

Claude Provost won 9 Stanley Cups

Provost currently has the most Stanley Cups of any player who is not in the Hall of Fame, likely in large part due to his point production not being there.

Even though Provost is not in the Hall of Fame, Montreal Canadien fans speak fondly of him and how big of a role he played in helping Montreal win nine Stanley Cups.

Ultimately, with how long ago Provost retired, it's unlikely he ever will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Poll : Do you think Claude Provost should be in the Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes