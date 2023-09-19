"Why not Colton!" - NHL fans react as St. Louis Blues announce their 24th captain 

In a historic moment for the St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn was named the 24th captain in the franchise's 56-year history. The announcement surprised the NHL community, and fans were quick to express their excitement and support for the new captain.

Schenn, who has been with the Blues for seven seasons, has already left an indelible mark on the team and its fan base. With 341 points in 425 regular-season games, he has proven his dedication and leadership on and off the ice. Blues fans have witnessed his commitment to the team's success, culminating in the Stanley Cup victory in 2019.

Expand Tweet

The significance of wearing the captain's 'C' for the Blues is not lost on Schenn, as he joins a legendary list of players who have held this prestigious role, including Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull. He expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to lead the team and continue the Blues' rich hockey tradition.

As news of Schenn's captaincy spread, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Many praised the decision, citing Schenn's experience and leadership qualities. Others, while acknowledging Schenn's credentials, couldn't help but explore the other potential candidates for the captaincy, notably mentioning players like Colton Parayko.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NHL fans are eagerly anticipating the challenges and successes that lie ahead under Schenn's captaincy, as the team works together to achieve its goals and uphold the proud St. Louis Blues tradition.

St. Louis Blues Announce Strong Leadership Core with Assistant Captains for 2023-24 Season

The St. Louis Blues have chosen a solid leadership core to support their newly appointed captain, Brayden Schenn, for the 2023-24 NHL season. Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, and Colton Parayko have been named assistant captains, reinforcing the team's commitment to a collective leadership approach.

Robert Thomas, a young and talented forward, has shown tremendous potential and a strong work ethic on the ice. His inclusion as an assistant captain reflects the organization's faith in his ability to contribute not only as a player but also as a leader in the locker room.

Justin Faulk, a seasoned defenseman with valuable experience, brings stability to the blue line and is known for his strong defensive play. His leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the team, particularly the younger players.

Colton Parayko, another formidable defenseman, is recognized for his physical presence and defensive prowess. His leadership on the ice and commitment to the team's success make him a natural choice as an assistant captain.

Together with captain Brayden Schenn, this leadership group is well-positioned to guide the St. Louis Blues toward their goals for the season. Their collective efforts and commitment to the team's success will be essential as they aim to continue the Blues' proud tradition of excellence in the NHL.